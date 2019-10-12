Langley artists lead B.C. Country Music Award nominations

The 43rd Annual B.C. Country Music Award’s shortlist is made up of a significant amount of Langley performing artists; Emily Taylor Adams, Karen Lee Batten, JoJo Mason, and Mitch Merrett are just a few of the local names nominated.

The 2019 ceremony, hosted by Keri Adams, will be held at Hardrock Casino in Coquitlam, Sunday, Oct. 20th.

Former Langley resident Aaron Pritchett leads the pack with seven nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single and Video of the Year for “Better When I Do,” and Album of the Year for Out on the Town.

JoJo Mason from Clayton Heights is close behind Pritchett with four nominations, also for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Better On You,” and Fan’s Choice.

“I’ve been doing this for four or five years now and I still haven’t taken a BCCMA award home yet,” Mason laughed. “This year’s gonna be my year.”

Mason had nothing but praise for his hometown support and all the listeners who’ve allowed him to live his dream; he was quick to point out B.C. seems to be made for making country artists.

“You just look at the talent that comes out of this province… Chris Buck… Washboard Union… I feel pretty blessed to be right up there alongside them,” Mason added.

The “Better on You” singer will also be performing his hit single at the awards ceremony. Mason said his nerves haven’t quite hit him, but admitted he tends to become an “absolute mess” right before heading on stage.

“The minute I get up out there though, everything goes away and I’m just in it,” he said.

Langley resident Karen Lee Batten is up for Female Artist of the Year and Fan’s Choice, telling the Langley Advance Times that the latter came as a pleasant surprise.

“I didn’t know about fan’s choice,” Batten said when she found out about the nominations. “It’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Batten said she had hosted the awards ceremony in past years, and will be outside interviewing guests and nominees as they enter the building this time around.

“The industry is like one big dysfunctional family,” Batten said, “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s about showing up and getting to talk with people and learning from them.”

Batten announced that she is headed back into the studio later this month to start recording new music, adding that she has her home to thank for inspiration and and enthusiasm.

Along with Batten, Emily Taylor Adams is up for Female Artist of the Year, as well as Video of the Year for “Leave the Light On,” and will be performing at the ceremony.

“It feels amazing to be recognized,” Taylor Adams said. “We all work so hard and you kind of have to be crazy to be doing this for a living, but we’re all family.”

Taylor Adams added a congratulations to her fellow nominees and thanked her home, Langley, for its continuous support.

Another resident, Mitch Merrett, is up for both Producer and Songwriter of the Year; he said the awards are a highlight for him every October, again, building on the notion of family.

“It always feels great getting a tip of the hat from your peers in the industry. I love attending the B.C. Country Music Awards every year it’s like a big huge awesome family reunion,” Merrett explained.

Gabby’s Country Caberet is up for Country Venue of the Year while Clayton Heights resident Stephano Barberis is also up for Best Video Director.

Langley’s Property Twins Jamie and Chris Rucheinski are up for the Don Adams Industry Supporter Award for throwing their annual Cloverdale cancer fundraiser Gone Country.

Country music heavyweights Chad Brownlee and Dallas Smith, both residents of Langley, withdrew their names this year for consideration to give more opportunities to emerging artists.

Read More: Unlock your voice

Find the full list of 43rd Annual B.C. Country Music Award nominees below.

ENTERTAINER(S) OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pritchett

Ben Klick

JoJo Mason – Clayton Heights

Shawn Austin

The Heels

The Washboard Union

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ajaye Jardine

April Reign

Becca Hess

Emily Taylor Adams

Karen Lee Batten

Kristin Carter

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pritchett

Ben Klick

JoJo Mason

Kadooh

Shawn Austin

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Chris Buck Band

Jackson Hollow

Sons of Daughters

The Heels

The Washboard Union

VIDEO/LYRIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pritchett – Better When I Do

Emily Taylor Adams – Leave The Light On

Kadooh – Somethin’ To Roll On

The Promised – We Could Be in Love

The Washboard Union – She Gets Me

RAY MCAULEY HORIZON AWARD

April Reign

Doug Folkins

Melissa Livingstone

Taylor-Rae

The Promised

TJ Miller

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pritchett – Better When I Do

Becca Hess – I Don’t Do Love Songs

Chris Buck Band – Good Ol’ Days

JoJo Mason – Better On You

Kadooh – Somethin’ To Roll On

Shawn Austin – You Belong

Sons of Daughters – Ain’t Gonna Be Lonely Long

The Washboard Union – She Gets Me

ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pritchett – Out on the Town

Chris Buck Band – All In

Kadooh – Kadooh

Shawn Austin – Shawn Austin

Sons of Daughters – Love in a Bar

SOCAN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

“Ain’t Gonna Be Lonely Long” – Chrystal Oudijk, Gavin Slate, Jimmy Thow, Travis Wood – performed by Sons of Daughters

“Good Ol’ Days” – Chris Buck, Ryan Stead, Anthony Fiddler – performed by Chris Buck Band

“Holy Smoke” – Mitch Merrett, Jimmy Thow – performed by Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion

“She Gets Me” – Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe, David Roberts, Gordie Sampson – performed by The Washboard Union

“Somethin’ To Roll On” – Kadooh, Jeff Johnson, Carly Dawn Campbell, Jesse Wainwright – performed by Kadooh

COUNTRY CLUB ACT OF THE YEAR

Appaloosa

Ben Klick

Hillside Outlaws

The County Line

The Millennials

GAYLORD WOOD TRADITIONAL/ROOTS COUNTRY AWARDS

Becca Hess

Jackson Hollow

Kenny Hess

Son of John

The Promised

The Washboard Union

COUNTRY VENUE OF THE YEAR

Gabby’s Cabaret

OK Corral Cabaret

The Duke Saloon

The Roxy

The Yale Saloon

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – BASS

Charlie Frie

Cyril Schermann

Matt Genereux

Michael Vanderlans

Phil Bell

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – DRUMS

Darrin Cherewayko

Matthew Atkins

Samuel Cartwright

Seamus O’Neill

Tobi D

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – GUITAR

Anthony Fiddler

Ben Klick

John Ellis

Jon Tucker

Ryan Stead

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – KEYBOARD

Carly Savard

Darryl Hebert

Geoff Robertson

Philip Laessoe

Roz Steel

ALL STAR BAND – SPECIAL INSTRUMENT

Eric Reed – Banjo, Dobro

John Ellis – Steel, Banjo

Philip Puxley – Banjo

Scott Smith – Steel

Tom McKillip – Saxaphone – MR

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – FIDDLE/MANDOLIN

Geoff Robertson – Mandolin

Javan Johnson – Fiddle

Julie Kennedy – Fiddle

Michael Meroniuk – Mandolin

Mike Sanyshyn – Fiddle/Mandolin – RECORDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Carly Savard – Maple Ridge

Paul Shatto

Scott Cooke

Sheldon Zaharko

Soren Lonnqvist

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Davies

Cole Northey

Stephano Barberis

Style Dayne

Wes Mack

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Fiddler

Jeff Johnson

Mitch Merrett

Scott Cooke

Tom McKillip

INTERACTIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Pritchett

Ajaye Jardine

Ben Klick

Chris Buck Band

The Heels

DON ADAMS INDUSTRY SUPPORTER

Ben Klick (Klick Entertainment)

Country 107.1

Gone Country

Kenny Hess / Becca Hess – Rockin’ Riverfest

Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency)

FANS’ CHOICE

Aaron Pritchett

Ben Klick

Chris Buck Band

JoJo Mason

Kadooh

Karen Lee Batten

Shawn Austin

Sons of Daughters

The Heels

The Washboard Union

