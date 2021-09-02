Langley artists offered platform to exhibit works

A space in the foyer of Langley Centennial Museum used to showcase creative works by local artists

Joel Libin’s pieces are currently on display at Langley Centennial Museum through the foyer art program. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to Langley Advance Times)

For new artists, it’s an opportunity to have their creations displayed for free for two months in a reasonably high traffic location.

It’s also a chance to learn about exhibiting their work, while giving the local museum a chance to highlight area talent, said Kobi Christian.

She’s arts and heritage curator at the Langley Centennial Museum, and she’s putting out a call for entries from local artists who would like to see their work hanging in the foyer of the heritage facility next year.

The museum is once again showcasing the work of local artists through its foyer art program, and putting out a call for 2022 exhibitors.

Interested artists are encouraged to submit photographs of recent artwork, in any medium.

“The foyer art program offers artists the opportunity to exhibit their work in a prominent place near the entrance at Langley Centennial Museum,” she said, noting the site is best suited to exhibit two-dimensional artwork, although three-dimensional work may be considered.

The location can accommodate between three and 10 pieces of artwork, depending on the size of the pieces.

And although preference will be given to local Langley artists, the program is open to artists from across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

“We are always amazed by the work that comes forward from the community,” Christian said, noting that exhibits will stay up for two-month time slots throughout the next calendar year.

“I’m sure that will continue with this year’s applicants,” she said, speaking to the quality of the entries.

Artists can visit the museum in person to pick up an entry form and see the space, or they can download an application using the foyer art link at museum.tol.ca.

Applications will be accepted in person, by mail, or by email at 9135 King St. in Fort Langley or at curator@tol.ca before end of day on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

