Langley Arts Council hosts its first-ever fall fest

Magic show, live music, and more at the family friendly event in Aldergrove on Saturday

Langley Arts Council members are inviting the public to a free entertainment event. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Arts Council is set to host its first Fall Fest and Open House – a day-long event for all ages.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, the event will feature Edward the Magician in the morning, followed by a music and movement class for young kids and their parents.

In the evening there will be live music for all ages.

Claire Sarfeld, Langley Arts Council’s executive director, said her team is excited to bring the free family-friendly event to the community for the first time.

RELATED: Langley Arts Council gets $40,000 from Victoria

There are three live music performances scheduled between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

KatMoon, a four-piece band from Langley, will present selections ranging from Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, and Don Henley to Lorde.

“In other words, something for everyone,” said Sarfeld.

Born in 2009, singer-songwriter Ava Hamill will also perform. A Langley Fine Arts School student, Hamil plays guitar, violin, trumpet, and piano. She has written more than 30 songs in the past two years.

“She will be playing a combination of her original songs and covers of songs we all know and love,” shared Sarfeld.

READ MORE: Langley Art Council hosts novel live portrait painting competition

Also scheduled to perform at the Fall Fest and Open House is Patricia Dunphy.

A singer-songwriter, Dunphy’s music includes folk rock, blues, country, and originals.

Sarfeld added that the council aims to support local artists and showcase the “great” talent that the Langley community has.

For more details and to get the free tickets, people can visit langleyarts.ca/events.

The event will take place at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, located at 26770 29th Ave. in Aldergrove.

.