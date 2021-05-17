Langley Arts Council launches Facebook page for local art community to connect

Langley Arts Council has launched a new Facebook page for local artists to submit projects and keep in contact. (Special to The Star)

A new space for local artists has launched, courtesy of Langley Arts Council.

The “Share your events with the Langley Arts Council” Facebook page is a newly launched platform to creative people in the area to share what they’re up to.

Gallery director Claire Sarfeld said it was created as a space for artists, artisans, creators, photographers, art instructors, arts councils and more to share their upcoming events, calls, and exhibitions with theFacebook community.

“We do get quite a few people asking us to share their local arts and culture events so the idea was to help them to share the events themselves with our community,” Sarfeld explained.

READ MORE: Harrison Hot Springs musician Todd Richard vies for Toyota Searchlight prize

Created for B.C.-based artists, performers, musicians, and Fraser Valley art councils to share their upcoming gigs, events, exhibition openings, and calls to artists – all events must be local and it is only open to Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents.

“We do have a few guidelines for the group, but it is open and anyone is welcome to join,” Sarfeld added, noting spam, bullying, or hate speech won’t be tolerated on the group.

People can visit and sign up at www.facebook.com/groups/sharewiththelac.

AldergroveartistfacebookLangley