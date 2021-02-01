Langley Arts Council looks to create change with new exhibition

Open call for 2D and 3D artists to focus on current social issues

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is putting out the call for a new exhibition, Creating For Change – open to 2D and 3D artists.

Creating For Change focuses on the current social issues many of us face in varying degrees such as racism, homophobia, sexism, poverty, climate change, and many more.

LAC hopes to find solutions to these societal issues, together.

“This exhibit brings to light how we all may encounter and grapple with these injustices, yet experience them differently,” the open call states. “Such differences include one’s race, gender, sexual orientation, abilities, financial status, etc. We encourage and invite members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Persons of Colour), 2S/LGBTQIA+, disabled, low-income, and other marginalized communities to apply.”

Exhibition Dates are June 18th to Aug. 18th, with the submission deadline falling on Monday, May 31st.

This will be an in-person exhibition, 2D and 3D works that will be on display at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre ‘Main Hall’ Gallery as well as the AIFS Online Gallery.

Artists are welcome to submit three artworks for consideration and will receive a notice via email about the status of their submission after the show’s submission deadline.

All artworks must be for sale, and any sales that take place during the duration of the exhibition must be facilitated through the LAC.

All artworks must remain on display for the duration of the exhibition.

LAC is encouraging short write-ups to be hung alongside the artwork if the artist chooses.

Please note all exhibitions, even brick and mortar, will be posted online for the duration of the show.

If for any reason the show cannot take place at the Aldergrove Community Centre, it will be held online at the AIFS Online Gallery at Langleyarts.ca.

