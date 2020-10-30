Langley Arts Council is open to vendors for the online Christmas market. (Langley Arts Council/Special to The Star)

Langley Arts Council on the lookout for vendors to take part in online Christmas market

The market will launch Friday, Nov, 13th, and will run through to Jan. 10th

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is running their first online Santa’s Artisan Market, which will feature local makers and artisans.

Arts coordinator Nicole Hutton said LAC would love to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season and will have a fantastic selection of talented artisans with creative gift ideas.

“In an effort to help support our local artisans this year, we’ve created an online market where people can do their holiday shopping from the comfort of their homes while choosing unique items that have been handcrafted by local artisans,” Hutton explained.

The market will feature everything from Christmas decorations and handcrafted chocolates and soaps to jewelry, art, ceramics, food items, and more.

READ MORE: ‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition

“It’s been a unique year, to say the least, and this is a great way to help local artisans who have been impacted by the pandemic,” Hutton explained. “The added bonus of being online is that you can shop 24/7 for the duration of the market.”

Registration is limited to 30 vendors this year.

Hutton said spots have been filling fast, but LAC does have a few spots left.

If someone would like to become a vendor, they can email Nicole Hutton at artscoordinator@langleyarts.ca

The market will launch Friday, Nov, 13th, and will run through until Sunday, Jan. 10th.

People can visit langleyarts.ca for more information on LAC and the market.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveArtChristmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley musician drives rock revival with COVID twist
Next story
50/50 lotto players buck up for Metro Vancouver musicians hit hard by COVID

Just Posted

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen
CHARTS: Weekly COVID-19 case double in Fraser North health area, up 50% in Vancouver

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

Hay bales can be donated to Critter Care Wildlife Society. (Critter Care/Special to The Star)
Halloween straw bales can be donated to Critter Care Wildlife Society

Langley animal facility said they are always need in of fresh bedding

Langley Arts Council is open to vendors for the online Christmas market. (Langley Arts Council/Special to The Star)
Langley Arts Council on the lookout for vendors to take part in online Christmas market

The market will launch Friday, Nov, 13th, and will run through to Jan. 10th

Jenisa Los interned on Parliament Hill. (TWU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
TWU student back after Parliamentary internship

The Abbotsford resident interned with an MP

crime stoppers
Business forum focuses on CrimeStoppers

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the meeting next month

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’ making second Abbotsford court appearance on Monday

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Maestro Otto Tausk. (Photo: vancouversymphony.ca)
50/50 lotto players buck up for Metro Vancouver musicians hit hard by COVID

‘Rapidly growing jackpot’ for VSO’s 50/50 draw as they go online with TheConcertHall.ca

Abbotsford’s Kaitlyn Cassels is visited by her mother Heather Musika while recovering in hospital. (Submitted)
Abbotsford woman to have life-long injuries after falling 27 feet from bridge

19-year-old Kaitlyn Cassels says a misstep near the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge led to a 27-foot fall

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Most Read