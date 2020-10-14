Langley Arts Council to host virtual book readings and concerts throughout October. (Langley Arts Council/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Arts Council to hold virtual concerts and story readings

Latter half of October will see local musicians perform via YouTube and children’s book read aloud

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is hoping to dazzle Aldergrove audiences, young and old, with concerts and stories accessible right from their very own home.

The LAC Online Concert Series will feature numerous performers including Amanda Sum (Richmond), West My Friend (Langley), Cate (Abbotsford), Laura Koch from The Kwerks (Langley), Krystle Dos Santos (New Westminster), and Mackenzie Widdows (Mission).

Each concert will be 45 minutes long and will feature two different acts; each one releasing on Fridays at 7 p.m., starting Oct.16 and ending Oct. 30.

Matthew Winter, artistic director at LAC, said the concerts will be up for a limited time only on the arts council YouTube channel.

“The videos will be up for five days after they premiere, so make sure to put it in your calendars, before they’re gone,” Winter noted.

The LAC Online Storytime Series will start on Oct.21, featuring an all-ages digital storytime series showcasing the work of local children’s authors.

“Each episode will showcase one book being performed and read by our wonderful musical theatre facilitator, Lauren Trotzuk,” Winter explained.

The episodes will be released every Wednesday at 3 p.m. starting on Oct. 21, all the way until Nov. 4 on the arts council YouTube channel.

Books for the storytime series include Tiffany Stone’s (Maple Ridge) “Knot Cannot,” Scot Ritchie’s (Vancouver) “Federica,” and Nikki Bergstresser’s (Abbotsford) “Seasons for Stones.”

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council to offer virtual artisan market Sept. 19th to Oct. 19

More details can be found at https://langleyarts.ca/

Concerts and storytime episodes can be viewed on YouTube.

