Langley arts group get small chunk of regional grants

The arts council and jazz fest each receive a few thousand from Metro Vancouver

Music fans filled the front lawn of the community hall in Fort Langley on Saturday, July 22, on day 3 of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Metro Vancouver dished out $300,000 in regional cultural grants Thursday, with a pair of Langley groups garnering just $8,000 of the available dollars.

Through its annual grant program, Metro Vancouver helps organizations research and produce new cultural programs, reach new audiences, and cover project staffing and administrative needs, up to a maximum of $10,000 per project grant, explained George V. Harvie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

There were 63 regional arts and culture organizations that received grants this time around, two from Langley.

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival received $5,000, while the Aldergrove-based Langley Arts Council received $3,000.

RELATED WITH VIDEO: Open air art show a first for Langley Arts Council

and

READ MORE WITH VIDEO: Last day of Jazz Fest in Fort Langley

“The recipients of this year’s regional cultural grants create projects, shows, performances, and events that connect our communities and enrich our lives in countless ways,” said Harvie.

“I am pleased that Metro Vancouver is able to support many organizations that have a long-standing commitment to serving the region and encourage the endeavours of new organizations.”

Grant recipients represent the cultural mosaic of the region, showcasing creativity across a broad range of disciplines and providing access for a wide range of audiences, said Lisa Muri, chair of Metro Vancouver’s regional culture committee.

“The recipient organizations exemplify how the arts can bring together people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to promote appreciation and understanding,” Muri said.

“I have long been a patron of the arts, and I am looking forward to seeing this group’s proposals come to fruition.”

This year, Metro Vancouver received 106 applications from organizations seeking more than $900,000 in funding for proposed projects.

During this year’s application and review process, Metro Vancouver has listened and learned, and is exploring how best to support interested organizations and make the application process more accessible to all, Muri said.

Organizations can sign up to Metro Vancouver’s mailing list to receive information about future cultural grant opportunities and other notifications related to regional arts and culture.

.