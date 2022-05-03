Langley arts hub welcomes Juno-award winner musician

Shari Ulrich returns for a performance at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, May 6. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The stage at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub is set to welcome international musician and Juno award-winner Shari Ulrich for a contemporary folk musical evening.

Ulrich is a multi-instrumentalist known for engaging with audiences throughout her performance. As described by Russ Rosen, artistic director and concert curator at Bez, people who come to see Ulrich leave feeling like they have been with someone they know very well.

“You feel like you have known them for long… like your favourite cousin.”

This time performing in-person on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m., Ulrich had supported the local arts facility in past by offering livestream concerts – when COVID restrictions were in place.

At the folk music night, Ulrich will be playing a selection of songs from her most recent album, ‘Back To Shore’ along with her earlier favourites.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and I’d like to think maybe see yourself in many the songs,” said the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame star.

As usual, Ulrich plans on performing on multiple instruments and including a few stories and a “large measure of humour.”

The Bowen Island-based artist hopes the audience will feel like they are sitting around her living room.

Born in California, Ulrich immigrated to Canada at the age of 18 during the Vietnam war era. She loves visiting Langley and feels a deep connection with the region.

Thanking Rosen, and his wife, Sandy, for bringing arts, dance, and music to the community, Ulrich said that she is a “huge” fan and supporter of the couple.

“Their hearts and priorities are always in the best place.”

Rosen reciprocated the same feelings and thanked Ulrich for supporting his facility during the pandemic.

He is excited to welcome Ulrich to his 100-person capacity facility, which he assured would give the audience a “very personal” experience.

“It would be different than those big halls,” he added.

Joining Ulrich for the show would be pianist Cindy Fairbank, another Bowen Island resident. The two met during a recording session, and Ulrich was “absolutely gobsmacked” to see Fairbank perform.

“She [Fairbank] is the epitome of what I value most in a musician – serving the song above all,” said Ulrich.

Excited to be able to return to live performances, Ulrich feels “pretty relaxed” now that more people are vaccinated.

The show will be offered in-person and via live stream. For more information and to purchase tickets, people can go to www.bezartshub.com.

Bez Arts Hub is located at 20230 64th Ave., Langley.

