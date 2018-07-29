Langley aviation buff will win tickets to airshow

A family-pack ticket for one-day admission to the Abbotsford International Airshow is up for grabs.

Langley Advance readers are being given a chance to win a family pack of tickets to the upcoming Abbotsford International Airshow.

It’s a relatively easy contest, said editor Roxanne Hooper.

All you have to do is answer a single question (probably with the assistance of Google) and provide us your name, address, and phone number, and you’re entered, she explained.

The question: What year was the first ever Abbotsford Airshow held?

Because tickets must be picked up at the Langley Advance office the week of the show, preference will be given to adult competitors (19 years and older) who live in Langley.

Click here to email your entry.

Deadline for entries is midnight on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

The tickets provide general admission for a single day of the three-day event. A family, as defined by the airshow, is two adults and two children between the ages of six and 12 years old.

The airshow is happening at the Abbotsford International Airport on Friday, Aug. 10 from 3:30 to 10 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and a CF-18 Hornet are among those already confirmed for this year’s aviation extravaganza.

Full details about the airshow are available online.