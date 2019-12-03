Langley ballet dancer dishes on role as a chocolate Beso

Madelyn Cavasin appears in Goh Ballet’s Nutcracker at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Dec. 20-22

The tale is timeless. Young Clara is gifted a wooden Nutcracker at a Christmas party that is broken by her jealous sibling.

The clock strikes midnight and suddenly the room fills with giant mice, life-size toy soldiers, and a journey into the Land of Snow, an enchanted forest wonderland.

The Nutcracker has become a two-act ballet staple of the holiday season since it’s original adaptation in 1892.

Now, Goh Ballet brings the beloved story to the stage, just before Christmas, with the help of Langley ballerina Madelyn Cavasin.

Playing the role of a chocolate Beso, the 11-year-old Langley Township resident said she’s been dancing since she was three.

“I’ve done jazz and hip-hop, which is all based in ballet,” Cavasin said. “It’s been with Central Dance Academy and this is my third year taking part in the Nutcracker.”

Cavasin said that oppurtunity was special for her because she grew up attending the Nutcracker performances at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with her father.

“I like the whole story because it’s clear to me what’s happening. It’s exciting and easy to understand,” Cavasin added.

Accompany the older Beso’s on stage, a role Cavasin described as a traditional Spanish sweet – she said the most challenging part was keeping and expressing the right emotion through the entire dance.

Though she admitted she does get nervous, Cavasin said everyone feels the same way and the dancers are all there for each other to help them get through it.

“It’s a really fun experience, not just the dancing, but having the teacher help and make friends and just being able to take part,” Cavasin explained.

Cavasin said she would like to be part of big productions when she gets older, specifically Swan Lake.

The Goh Ballet Youth Company was established in 1979 by Principal Dancers of The National Ballet of China, Choo Chiat and Lin Yee Goh.

The company’s objective for the past 40 years is to help members pursue technical and artistic excellence in contemporary ballet, jazz, character and Chinese dance.

The Nutcracker runs Dec. 20 to 22 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, 630 Hamilton St.

Tickets and more information is available at www.gohnutcracker.com.

