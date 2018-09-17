Langley Centennial Museum extends Culture Days party to three days

Sept. 28 through 30 are booked off for free fun at the historic museum in Fort Langley.

Carmen Braun was one of the local artists who had her work exhibited in the foyer of the Langley Centennial Museum. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Three days of fun, activities, opportunities to view the work of local artists, and explore one’s own creativity will be offered when the Langley Centennial Museum celebrates Culture Days.

Culture Days will be commemorated across Canada later this month to raise awareness and access to the arts and culture, and get residents engaged and participating in their communities.

For the museum, located at 9135 King St. in Fort Langley, that means inviting the public in for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29, and from 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30 to enjoy a variety of activities for all ages and interests.

Throughout Culture Days, Langley Centennial Museum will host a Federation of Canadian artists demo.

The display will spotlighting works from the local chapter of the federation, which is exploring remnants of the past and depicting old buildings and items through their art, to see places and objects in new ways.

On Friday, Sept. 28 from noon to 1:30 p.m., guests can learn the ancient art of handwriting in a calligraphy class with local artist Melissa H. Clark.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., local artist Dick Aporta will provide a gallery tour of his artwork, an eclectic collection that ranges from impressions of life on the Fraser River to colourful abstract pieces.

On Sunday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 4:45 p.m., B.C. history presenter Tony Hardie will share his knowledge, personal history, and extensive collection of authentic B.C. pioneer, First Nations, gold rush, and fur trade artifacts.

During the BC Artifacts Mobile Museum interactive presentation, guests can ask questions, view, and touch rare artifacts and expertly crafted replicas while learning more about the history of this province and its people.

Fabric, beads, and buttons will also be held Sunday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., where guests can upcycle old T-shirts and other garments. Museum instructors will demonstrate how to make colourful, wearable, beaded jewelry, and eye-catching wearable art using a button maker, magazine clipping collages, drawings, and sketches.

For a full schedule of Culture Days activities, visit tol.ca/events or call the Langley Centennial Museum at 604-532-3536.

On display for 2019

While museum staff are preparing for the three-day party later this month, said curator Kobi Christian has also extended an invite to artists to be part of their foyer art program for 2019.

The Langley Centennial Museum is “excited to once again showcase the works of local artists,” Christian said, asking for artists to send in pictures of their most recent artwork – in any medium – for consideration.

“The foyer art program gives artists the opportunity to exhibit their artwork in space available in the Langley Centennial Museum. The location can accommodate between three and 10 pieces of artwork, depending on the size of the pieces,” she elaborated.

Although preference will be given to local artists, the program is open to artists from across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

The site, Christian explained, is best suited to exhibit two-dimensional artwork, although three-dimensional work may be considered.

“We are very excited to see the next round of applicants for 2019,” she said. “It allows artists to experience exhibiting their work and gives them some exposure, while giving the museum the opportunity to showcase talent in the community.”

The museum plans to display the artists’ works in two-month time slots. Christian encourages artists to come by the museum for an entry form, or to download one from the museum’s website at museum.tol.ca, by following the heading “Exhibits” to “Foyer Art Exhibit.” Applications will be accepted by mail, email, or drop-off at the museum.

The submission deadline for applications is end of day on Thursday, Nov. 15. And, for more information artists can email Kobi at kchristian@tol.ca or call her at contact 604-532-3536.

