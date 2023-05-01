Langley choir celebrates 30 years with a splash

Choir members at Langley Community Chorus celebrate its 30 year anniversary next month. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Community Chorus performs in two seasons each year. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Anita Comba, director at Langley Community Chorus, created a video to commemorate two of its founding members still singing today. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Chorus (LCC) is celebrating 30 years of singing next month with songs about water.

Featuring guest artist Michelle Carlisle, the chorus has three events planned for May all at Langley locations.

Anita Comba, director at LCC, said this year is not just a celebration of its anniversary, but also that two of the founding members are still singing with the group today.

To commemorate the two achievements, Comba created a short video featuring the founding members, Chris LaBorde and Arne Larsen.

“It was really interesting to go back and discuss with them the reasons for starting a choir and to look back over these years and see what it has become,” Comba shared.

She joined LCC through a connection with the Langley Community Music School. She started as a pianist for the choir for one year before she stepped into the director role, which she’s held for 12 years.

This year’s spring season is also a remount of what was supposed to be the 2020 spring season, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, Comba explained.

The water theme was chosen in conjunction with another event meant to happen in May 2020, that the choir was to be a host for, which was also cancelled.

“So, all of this repertoire I thought would be a great remount this year for our anniversary year because there’s lots of fun and accessible and lovable songs in it, that it would be a great way to celebrate.”

Comba emphasizes that the group embraces the idea of community.

“It’s a really great way to immerse yourself into the Langley community and to become more connected to what’s going on with the choir or otherwise.”

The first event is on Sunday, May 7, at St. Dustan’s Anglican Church on 264th Street in Aldergrove.

The following weekend on Friday, May 12, members will perform at Lutheran Church on 88th Avenue in Walnut Grove, and on Sunday, May 14 at United Churches of Langley on Old Yale Road.

Each event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.langleychorus.org/join-us-1/concert-tix.

Langley Community Chorus is an 80-member adult choir that rehearses weekly on Wednesday evenings. It has two seasons a year, with weekend workshops, two small concerts, and two or three large concerts each season.

