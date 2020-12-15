Langley chorus goes virtual for Christmas

Some 80-plus members of Langley Community Chorus have taken their musical stylings online, preparing to release a Christmas video soon. (Screengrab)

This December is not playing out like most anticipated – and, of course, that’s not just here in Langley but around the globe.

So, here in town it’s no surprise – given COVID and social distancing requirements – that the Langley Community Chorus members can’t enjoy many of its festive seasonal presentations, said music director Anita Comba.

“Our December is usually filled with music: performances at seniors’ residences, the Children’s Wish Breakfast, and a variety of other local events – as well as concerts for our fans,” Comba said.

”We love these opportunities to give back to our community. In fact, it’s an integral part of the Langley Community Chorus’ mission,” she elaborated.

But like so many groups, it’s not possible for the chorus to get together for traditional shows or rehearsals.

So, like many, they’ve taken to Zoom to rehearse and even perform, with the director putting the chorus through its musical paces online, said chorus member and media liaison Renee Roberge.

“Rehearsing this way is very different, but Anita has developed some great ways for us to warm up, learn some music theory, practice songs, and there is even time to socialize,” Roberge explained.

In lieu of their traditional in-person Christmas concerts, the chorus has developed a few different ways of giving this holiday season.

”In this decidedly unusual year, we are unable to go out and support our community with our gift of song. Instead, we encourage our members and our fans to consider supporting some of the local charities that are dear to our hearts,” she said, pointing to the Langley Christmas Bureau, Langley Food Bank, and Langley Animal Protection Society.

As well, to help fulfill the quest for choral singing this holiday season, the group of about 80-plus singers (both men and women) are releasing some of their Christmas concerts of past on the chorus Facebook page through the month of December.

But the finale is still to come. A Christmas 2020 video is in the works, and should be released later this month, Roberge said.

Langley Community Chorus may currently be a virtual choir in these unusual times, but they’re helping people prepare for Christmas and get into the holiday spirit – the best they can.

“We’re still in business and open for new members in the new year,” Roberge concluded, noting that new members are encouraged to join in January. More information is available on their website.

