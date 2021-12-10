Langley Christmas Fun: holiday calendar updated Dec. 10, 2021

Also watch for non-holiday events in our community calendar and our interactive Christmas light map

Langley Christmas Bureau: applications accepted Nov. 12 to Dec. 11 at City hall, 20399 Douglas Cres. COVID-19 procedures: physical distancing, masks and by appointment only. Book appointment by calling 604-530-3001 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays Dec. 4 and 11 during those same hours. Bureau provides gifts to Langley children of disadvantaged families. Bureau welcomes financial donations. $280,000 needed to provide help to local children and traditional fundraisers cannot take place. Registration criteria, application forms and additional information: langleychristmasbureau.com.

Christmas in Williams Park: Free drive-thru event at park, 238th Street and 68th Avenue. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. Traffic control on site. No washrooms and public asked to remain in their vehicles.

A Star Still Shines: Valley Festival Singers shows are professionally streamed Dec. 13 to 26 with 10 per cent of proceeds going to Abbotsford flood relief. Hour-long show with tickets at $20 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for a family. Available at aftontickets.com/VFS. Info: valleyfestivalsingers.com.

Living nativity: Christian Life Assembly, 21277 56th Ave., offers free 25-minute walking tour of the first nativity in a scene from first century Bethlehem. Tours every 12 minutes between 6 and 9 p.m. from Dec. 2 to 12. Includes free hot chocolate and cookies. COVID protocols followed.

Sensory-friendly Santa photos: Occur before the centre opens and feature a quieter ambiance, fewer shoppers and an extra sparkle. Book a photo session between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at shopwillowbrook.com.

Pet photos with Santa: Langley Animal Protection Society fundraiser is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Must book appointment at info@lapsbc.ca or 604-857-5055 ext. 210 or 225. Minimum $20 donation per visit.

Langley Ukulele Ensemble Christmas concert: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Chief Sepass Theatre. Strict health protocols followed. Themes of Christmas will feature traditional and common holiday songs, video presentations, and various uke ensembles. Tickets: $13.75 to $22.23. At langleyukes.com.

Aldergrove Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. start to the annual Christmas Light Up Parade through Aldergrove on Saturday, Dec. 11. Info: Aldergrove Fair Days Facebook.

JRFM Basics for Babies Donation Day: Stop by the Langley Events Centre between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with financial contributions or donations of baby supplies and the volunteers will unload from vehicles.

Christmas Tales: Bez Arts Hub presents storyteller Justyn Rees and cast for tales, songs and more. In person or livestream options. Shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $32 to $44. Info: bezartshub.com.

Yoga toy drive at Vancouver Giants game: Fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital on Dec. 19. 11 a.m. rink-side yoga geared to hockey families, 2 p.m. game. Post-game afternoon skate. Tickets: $18 at https://bit.ly/3oPVuWm.

Holiday Drag Show: For those 18 and older, Farm Country Brewing presents a seated event with COVID vaccination required. Various performers from around the Lower Mainland. Info:

Critter Care Barbecue Sauce Fundraiser: Potters Christmas Store, 19158 48th Ave., is again fundraising for the Critter Care Wildlife Society. $5 from each Potters barbecue sauce sold will go to animal rehabilitation centre.

We’re Here to Help: Sixth annual fundraising drive by the Infinite Expansion Foundation will help Ishtar Transition Housing Society. Public can donate gift cards, toys, clothing and non-perishables until Dec. 10. Info: 604-446-2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

