VIDEO: Langley church offers families socially distanced drive through autumn fair

Under special lights, youngsters such as Lucas, bowled pumpkins to knock over glow in the dark bowling pins at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Sadie and Madelyn White both wore dragon costumes when their family visited South Ridge Church for the Pumpkin Fest family fun evening Friday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Ricky Souza was among the helpers at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Gabriel and Elijah Anderson were excited about visiting SouthGate Church on Friday evening for its first Pumpkin Fest family evening which featured games, music, treats and costumes. ((Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Kathleen McMillan and other volunteers at South Ridge Church accepted food and cash donations that will go to the Langley Food Bank. The donations were collected at the church Pumpkin Fest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Eliano, Ivana and Olena Hanna got to select their candy prize after a game at the Pumpkin Fest Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Kids could enjoy several games along with treats and prizes at the Southridge Church Pumpkin Fest (Craig Murphy and Jordan Beaumont/Southridge Church/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Brynna Giesbrecht took a turn throwing darts at balloons during the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Southridge Church hosted a drive-thru family evening on Oct. 30, 2020. (Craig Murphy and Jordan Beaumont/Southridge Church/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Brynna and Kinley Giesbrecht had fun in their costumes and playing games at South Ridge Church on Friday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Zoe Bradshaw and Maraake Wagenaaar had some fun at the South Ridge Church on Friday evening when the church hosted an evening of games, music and treats. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Kathleen McMillan, Julie Olson and her son, Elijah Olson, greeted people to the family drive-thru event at South Ridge Church on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Clear skies and mild temperatures allowed families to turn out in big numbers for the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday evening.

The church volunteers created a drive-thru activity that included games, music, treats and prizes.

As people entered, they were able to drop of food or cash donations for the Langley Food Bank before trying their luck at games such as pumpkin sling shot, pumpkin bowling, ring toss, mini golf and more.

Volunteers at the various game and activity stations provided instructions and kept families separated as they enjoyed the circuit through the church grounds.

CoronavirusFamily activities