VIDEO: Langley church offers families socially distanced drive through autumn fair

Under special lights, youngsters such as Lucas, bowled pumpkins to knock over glow in the dark bowling pins at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Under special lights, youngsters such as Lucas, bowled pumpkins to knock over glow in the dark bowling pins at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Sadie and Madelyn White both wore dragon costumes when their family visited South Ridge Church for the Pumpkin Fest family fun evening Friday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Sadie and Madelyn White both wore dragon costumes when their family visited South Ridge Church for the Pumpkin Fest family fun evening Friday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Ricky Souza was among the helpers at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Ricky Souza was among the helpers at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Gabriel and Elijah Anderson were excited about visiting SouthGate Church on Friday evening for its first Pumpkin Fest family evening which featured games, music, treats and costumes. ((Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Gabriel and Elijah Anderson were excited about visiting SouthGate Church on Friday evening for its first Pumpkin Fest family evening which featured games, music, treats and costumes. ((Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Kathleen McMillan and other volunteers at South Ridge Church accepted food and cash donations that will go to the Langley Food Bank. The donations were collected at the church Pumpkin Fest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Kathleen McMillan and other volunteers at South Ridge Church accepted food and cash donations that will go to the Langley Food Bank. The donations were collected at the church Pumpkin Fest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Eliano, Ivana and Olena Hanna got to select their candy prize after a game at the Pumpkin Fest Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Eliano, Ivana and Olena Hanna got to select their candy prize after a game at the Pumpkin Fest Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Kids could enjoy several games along with treats and prizes at the Southridge Church Pumpkin Fest (Craig Murphy and Jordan Beaumont/Southridge Church/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Kids could enjoy several games along with treats and prizes at the Southridge Church Pumpkin Fest (Craig Murphy and Jordan Beaumont/Southridge Church/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Brynna Giesbrecht took a turn throwing darts at balloons during the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Brynna Giesbrecht took a turn throwing darts at balloons during the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Southridge Church hosted a drive-thru family evening on Oct. 30, 2020. (Craig Murphy and Jordan Beaumont/Southridge Church/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Southridge Church hosted a drive-thru family evening on Oct. 30, 2020. (Craig Murphy and Jordan Beaumont/Southridge Church/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Brynna and Kinley Giesbrecht had fun in their costumes and playing games at South Ridge Church on Friday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Brynna and Kinley Giesbrecht had fun in their costumes and playing games at South Ridge Church on Friday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Zoe Bradshaw and Maraake Wagenaaar had some fun at the South Ridge Church on Friday evening when the church hosted an evening of games, music and treats. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Zoe Bradshaw and Maraake Wagenaaar had some fun at the South Ridge Church on Friday evening when the church hosted an evening of games, music and treats. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Kathleen McMillan, Julie Olson and her son, Elijah Olson, greeted people to the family drive-thru event at South Ridge Church on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)Kathleen McMillan, Julie Olson and her son, Elijah Olson, greeted people to the family drive-thru event at South Ridge Church on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Clear skies and mild temperatures allowed families to turn out in big numbers for the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday evening.

The church volunteers created a drive-thru activity that included games, music, treats and prizes.

As people entered, they were able to drop of food or cash donations for the Langley Food Bank before trying their luck at games such as pumpkin sling shot, pumpkin bowling, ring toss, mini golf and more.

• READ MORE: Rare full moon, Daylight Saving make for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

Volunteers at the various game and activity stations provided instructions and kept families separated as they enjoyed the circuit through the church grounds.

CoronavirusFamily activities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
50/50 lotto players buck up for Metro Vancouver musicians hit hard by COVID

Just Posted

The Village, a secure dementia facility, opened in Brookswood a few years back. It was the subject of a recent COVID outbreak, which was declared over on Oct. 30, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreaks declared over in Langley care homes

Brookswood and Fort Langley seniors facilities given all clear by B.C.’s top doctor

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

Police took one person into custody on Friday afternoon after a report of an assault. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP converge to take one into custody over assault report

Police apprehension was near 203rd Street between Fraser Highway and 56th Street after brief chase

Aldergrove Kodiaks open the 2020-2021 season with a four game winning streak. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Kodiaks start COVID restricted season with a roar

Playing in cohorts, the junior hockey team’s first game against Surrey Knights resulted in 7-0 win

Award-winning journalist receives award from her alma mater

Andrea Woo receives distinguished alumni award from KPU

Under special lights, youngsters such as Lucas, bowled pumpkins to knock over glow in the dark bowling pins at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley church offers families socially distanced drive through autumn fair

Lots of kids dressed in costume for the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Patch Friday evening

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Most Read