Langley City is looking for painters and sculptors for new art projects

Ideas are welcome for a wraparound mural at Linwood Park and a outdoor sculpture at City Park

Langley City resident Mike Hunniford can be found in McBurney Plaza almost every day painting. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

The City of Langley is putting out the call to all artists and art groups in the Lower Mainland – proposals for two separate public-art opportunities are now being accepted to help beautify the community and reflect its diverse history.

Langley City is commissioning artists to create a wraparound mural at Linwood Park (5470 201st St.) and an outdoor sculpture at City Park (4949 207th St.).

The wraparound mural will be on the outside of the Linwood Park washrooms and is to reflect the rich history of the British Columbia Interurban Railway that travelled down what is now Michaud Crescent through what was then called Langley Prairie.

Completion date must be Aug. 2020.

People can download the mural submission form and find out more details here.

The outdoor sculpture is expected to be interactive and reflects one or more of the four cornerstones of the Nexus of community – community, connected, integration and experience.

The sculpture is to be completed by Sept. 2020.

People can download the sculpture submission form and find out more details here.

The deadline to submit an acknowledgment letter for a sculpture or mural idea is Feb. 15, with the artist submission date March 9, 2020.

There is no entry fee.

For more information about the art commissions, please contact Kim Hilton, director of recreation, culture and community services at 604.514.2866 or khilton@langleycity.ca.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

