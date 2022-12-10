City of Langley is inviting B.C. Filmmakers to submit their work for the first-ever Langley City Film Festival (LCFF). Applications are open till Friday, June 30 and the festival will take place from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22 next year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City to host its first-ever film festival

Applications for B.C. filmmakers open till Friday, June 30

The City of Langley’s arts, recreation, culture, and heritage (ARCH) committee and the Langley Arts Council are inviting all B.C. filmmakers to submit their original work for the first ever Langley City Film Festival (LCFF).

Applications are open till Friday, June 30 and the festival will take place from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22 next year.

The festival’s theme, ‘transitions’ encourages filmmakers to creatively show the changing social and environmental scenarios.

“Due to recent events, we can all relate to this idea of ‘transitions’ in one way or another. Let’s take this opportunity to connect with our community and one another on a deeper level of experience and understanding through film,” said co-chair Langley City councillor Rosemary Wallace. “The festival aims to provide a space for emerging and professional B.C. filmmakers to submit and screen their original films to a captivated audience in the City of Langley,” she continued.

For the inaugural year, the LCFF will span across three nights and will present awards for the following categories:

General Awards (19+ years)

1. Feature (45-90 minutes, including credits)

– First place feature: $1000 and tour of a local film studio.

– Feature runner-up: tour of a local film studio and certificate of participation.

2. Short ( between five and 25 minutes, including credits)

– First place short: $1000 and tour of a local film studio.

– Short runner-up: tour of a local film studio and certificate of participation.

3. Stock (30 seconds to 3 minutes, including credits)

– First place stock: $1000 and tour of a local film studio.

– Stock runner-up: tour of a local film studio and certificate of participation.

Student Awards (18 years and under)

1. Long (between three and five minutes, including credits)

– First place student: $100 gift card and tour of a local film studio.

– Student Long Runner-up: Tour of a local film studio and certificate of participation.

2. Medium (Between one and three minutes, including credits)

– First place student medium: $100 gift card and tour of a local film studio.

– Student medium runner-up: Tour of a local film studio and certificate of participation.

3. Short (Between ten and 60 seconds, including credits)

– First place short: $100 gift card and tour of a local film studio.

– Student short runner-up: tour of a local film studio and certificate of participation.

All films must have been created between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2023, to enter. Films must be submitted and registered via FilmFreeway before Friday, June 30.

For more information on the City of Langley’s ARCH committee, and the Langley Arts Council’s first Langley City Film Festival (LCFF), people can visit https://filmfreeway.com/LCFF2023.

Arts and EntertainmentBritish ColumbiafilmFilm industryFilm ReviewsfilmingLangleyMoviesMovies & TV

