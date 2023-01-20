Langley City’s Cascades Casino to celebrate Lunar New Year with lion dance

Cascades Casino Langley will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with a traditional Lion Dance Ceremony and a performance by the fortune God this Sunday, Jan. 22. The event will be attended by Raymond MacNeil, vice president of operations, BC East of Gateway, as well as municipal government leaders including City councillors Leith White, Mike Solyom, Rosemary Wallace, and minister Andrew Mercier (MLA for Langley).

“Our casino guests enjoy the Lunar New Year event we organize and it’s become a beautiful tradition,” said MacNeil. “It’s a chance for us to pause and connect with our community – something we look forward to year after year.”

The event, which has been running for over ten years, is open to all visitors to Cascades Casino Resort and is expected to attract around 350 attendees. The festivities will begin at 12:50 p.m. with a photo session with MacNeil and municipal government leaders with fortune God, followed by formal proceedings and the lion dance ceremony at 1 p.m. The Dragon and Fortune God procession will continue throughout the casino until 1:30 p.m.

Deputy Mayor Leith White also shared his excitement for the event, saying “I’m very much looking forward to this year’s Lunar New Year at Cascades Casino Resort. The celebration is rich in tradition and gives us a chance to gather together and honor the diversity in our community.”

On behalf of Cascades Casino, MacBeil wished the Langley community a Happy Lunar New Year and said that he hopes that the “year of the rabbit” is filled with happiness and prosperity for all.

