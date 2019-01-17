Ian Hampton in his office at the Langley Community Music School. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Langley classical musician nominated for Canadian literary award

Cellist Ian Hampton is in the top five finalists for the RBC Taylor Prize.

After working for most of his lifetime in the classical music industry, it only makes sense cellist Ian Hampton would have enough experience and insight to publish a novel outlining his career.

So that’s exactly what he did last spring.

READ MORE: Classical musician from Langley explains life in 35 pieces

After a couple book launches and readings last year, Hampton’s first and only novel Jan in 35 Pieces was nominated and shortlisted for the 2019 RBC Taylor Prize–an award that commemorates Charles Taylor’s excellence in literary non-fiction.

“I thought I’d try and write a book that described a musician’s life. Something that the layman could perhaps understand. The trouble with music though is that it’s abstract. It’s difficult to say why this piece is good, or why you love it,” explained Hampton.

Hampton, along with four other shortlisted Canadian authors will head to Ontario at the end of February to speak at a round table, and do book signings. The award winner will be announced on Monday, Mar. 4.

“The publisher told me [or] I wouldn’t know,” laughed Hampton, who said he’s “astonished,” by the nomination.

“[I’m] overwhelmed, if not positively terrified.”

According to the Taylor Prize website, the winner will receive $25,000 and an invite to read at the International Festival of Authors in October in Toronto.

Hampton, who is the emeritus artistic director at the Langley Community Music School, said he never composed much during his music career, and never anticipated he’d write a novel.

“I always thought I should be a composer, but of course, life intervenes and we all have to earn a living somehow.”

During the time spent working on the book, Hampton noted some similarities between playing music and writing such as “playing around with words, [and] sentences.”

Each chapter in Jan in 35 Pieces is titled after a piece of music, and the story line follows the life of Hampton, who goes by the name Jan in the book.

“There’s pieces I personally love,” said Hampton about each chapters’ title.

Many pieces selected are associated with moments in Hampton’s life.

“I talk about my early years of training which was in war-time London, so I selected a piece which every student at that time had to play,” he explained of one chapter.

“There’s various episodes throughout my life that act as the skeleton of this book. To some small degree I hope this book is a social history of music in the late 20th century. I’m very keen on social history, I find it very, very interesting. It’s a good thing to do.”

Hampton began his music career in London, Eng., and after moving to Canada, was appointed the principal cellist of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and of the CBC Vancouver Chamber Orchestra, among many other successes.

In 1979 he became principal of the LCMS, and now retired, continues to teach cello at the school.

For more information on Hampton and the LCMS visit: http://langleymusic.com/faculty/ian-hampton-cello/

Previous story
Netflix rejects request to remove Lac-Megantic images from ‘Bird Box’

Just Posted

Langley classical musician nominated for Canadian literary award

Cellist Ian Hampton is in the top five finalists for the RBC Taylor Prize.

Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

A Langley-based major junior hockey team earned another victory, 5-4, this time over the Americans.

Extreme weather alert lifted in Langley

Gateway of Hope shelter lifted the advisory on Jan. 17 due to improved weather conditions.

FRANKLY SPEAKING: Homeless given life-changing gift

In this month’s column, retired editor Frank Bucholtz lauds efforts to house those without shelter.

Hunt is underway for more of Langley’s Hidden Heroes

Program is in its second year of recognizing locals who help others in extraordinary ways.

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

Property across from King Traditional Elementary cannot operate manure facility without permit

Vancouver city council endorses free transit for youth

Mayor Kennedy Stewart will write a support letter to TransLink

In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and other couples struggle with tough decisions

BREAKING: Jury finds man accused of killing B.C. girl, 12, guilty

Twelve-year-old Monica Jack disappeared in May 1978 while riding her bike along a highway in Merritt, B.C.

B.C. government extends coastal log export rules for six months

Premier John Horgan promises reform at loggers’ convention

Most Read