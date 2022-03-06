Langley comedian to appear on America Got Talent Extreme

Susan Thompson struggled with depression and mental health issues, now using comedy to help others

Susan Thompson performed at America’s Got Talent with three other women. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The dream of a longtime Langley resident and a Langley Fine Arts school alumnus’ came true when she got a call from the producers of the TV spinoff, America Got Talent Extreme.

Details on the Susan Thompson’s performance on NBC have been kept secret, but the performer said that it would be beyond extreme. The segment airs Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. when the local comedian will be seen along with three other women doing physical comedy.

“There are fire breathers, stunt car racers, crazy Jack-ass style stunts and some silly stuff too,” Thompson hinted.

The 45-year-old added that she met some “incredible” people on the set, and that audiences can expect non-stop thrills.

Television personality Simon Cowell, WWE champion Nikki Bella, and extreme sport king Travis Pastrana were the judges, while Terry Crews was the host.

The idea for her group’s performance was scripted by a Los Angeles-based comedian, Katie K, who was featured on the show last season.

Thompson gave few hints except to say that if people want to figure out her talent, they should check out Katie’s performance.

When Katie approached Thompson with the idea, she was quick to respond.

Thompson was already in Phoenix and travelled to Atlanta, Ga., where they filmed for a week at the Atlanta Motor Speedway – another hint, she said.

Thompson enjoyed her time on the sets and had an experience she will “cherish for life.”

“Life on set was insane from the get go. Safest place I’ve ever been,” Thompson shared with the Langley Advance Times.

“They looked after us. I was humbled by the great attention we got. The set was all outdoors, of course. Most of the acts are acts that could not fit in the studios, for the regular AGT. These acts are big,” she explained, elated.

As a person who has struggled with depression and mental health issues for years, Thompson has come a long way. She said she took control of her life and lost 150 pounds, all that to prove to her kids that “one can truly do anything with a strong mind and a strong will.”

Now a mental health advocate, she also performs for mental health associations.

“I find my mental state is better when I’m making others feel good,” she commented. “When I hear that laughter, I beam. Laughter truly is the best medicine.”

Thomspon performed her first comedy set during a truth-and-dare game.

“I’ve been hooked ever since,” she admitted.

It has been almost 10 years for her working as a performer and about four as an industry specialist.

She now works at clubs throughout the United States to help discover new talent and produce live comedy events.

The former booking agent and manager of New Westminster’s Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy has strong roots in Langley. She actively takes part in community art and .

Thompson shared that she had spent most of her savings on travelling and looking for opportunities, but work is starting to come after this gig, and more people are reaching out to her.

She will soon be opening across Canada for the popular comedian-actor Jeremy Hotz during his Maquis De Sad Tour. The first woman to ever open for Hotz, Thompson will travel 25 cities with him during the next few months.

In addition, she will also be a part of Hotz’s radio show – The Hilarious House of Hotz – that will premiere in the U.S. and Canada.

Thompson has lived in Langley for 35 years, and she had to spend time away from family and friends to build her career, but “it is all worth it,” she said.

“To make someone say. ‘I needed that today’ is worth the world to me,” she said.

