Langley Community Music School welcomes flautist and pianist alumni

Paul Hung, a Langley Community Music School alumni, will perform at the Concerts Café Classico series, Sunday, Nov. 17. (Tawyna Wood/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Flautist Paul Hung and pianist Irene Setiawan will perform at Langley Community Music School’s (LCMS) upcoming Concerts Café Classico series concert, 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Hung, who is both an LCMS and Langley Fine Arts School (LFAS) alumnus, said he is looking forward to performing for his hometown.

“I feel honoured to be returning to perform as part of LCMS’ 50th-anniversary celebrations,” Hung said. “It makes me happy that Langley has this incredibly supportive community for its young artists – of both the past and the future.”

Hung is currently a doctoral student at UBC, a faculty member at the Vancouver Academy of Music, and an active freelancer. He frequently performs with numerous ensemble and orchestras around the province as well as with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The duo will present a program of works including pieces by Francis Poulenc, Yuko Uebayashi, Tomaso Antonio Vitali and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The afternoon will also feature the premiere of a new composition, “Sonata for Flute and Piano” by Canadian composer, pianist and former LCMS faculty member, Leslie Janos.

Janos, who often accompanied Hung on the piano and coached him in preparation for performances and festivals, remembers the young flautist fondly.

“Paul was a brilliant student of my wife, Caroline Janos, at LCMS,” Janos said. “He was always very enthusiastic about music and the playing of the flute, and we all had great times together.”

There will be an intimate, pre-concert conversation with the duo and artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann, followed by a short break with coffee and refreshments before the performance at 3:30 pm.

Their performance at LCMS marks the second in the 2019 season’s Concerts Café Classico series – Sunday afternoons once a month, which are made up of alumni performances.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 Street, Langley, BC.

For more information, people can visit www.langleymusic.com.

