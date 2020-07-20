Langley concert organizers offer livestream or in-person options to take in show

Bez Arts Hub will host Songwriters Gather Round on Aug. 1, watchable through new streaming software

Langley’s Bez Arts Hub will be home to a special one night only live virtual performance. (Fair Wend/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Songwriters Gather Round is set to be one of Langley’s first live concerts in months, and music lovers are invited to either watch online or head down to Bez Arts Hub to see it in person.

Billed as an online and in-person roots music event, eight musicians will be taking the stage Aug. 1 for a show that will be broadcast over a streaming service called Veeps.

Ivan Boudreau, creator and host of SongStage, will be joined by Chris Ronald, Lisa Nicole, and Pat Chessell while Angela Harris will be bringing Jay Gavin, Jason Cooper, and special guest Brian Nicholl.

Boudreau noted that the show is a bit similar to his own in-the-round style program – currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 – but called this specific event a “baby of Angela Harris’s.”

“It’s a test pilot of sorts. We’ll be bringing in a small crew to broadcast through a new system called Veeps. It’s brand new – people are just starting to use it, but it lets you do geographic live streams. So for instance, a musician could be in Vancouver and do a specific concert for people watching in Halifax.”

Boudreau called the program a variety show, which will see performers sing two songs each.

“Americana music with a Canadian accent,” he described.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64 Ave #102.

Tickets are available for both live and online performances at www.fairwend.com.

“Bez Arts Hub will have a safety plan in place – only 25 audience members will be allowed to keep with social distancing, though their normal concession will be open,” Boudreau assured.

