Troy Toma performed his new single “Prairie Fire” at Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Thursday, Aug. 15. (Troy Toma/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley country artist’s career gets sparked on local radio

Troy Toma debuts new single “Prairie Fire” for the first time over the airwaves

With well over 1,000 live performances and 30 years of musical experience under his belt, Langley musician Troy Toma just achieved one of the biggest goals of his career – he got a single on the radio.

“I’ve been writing music for a number of years and this is the first time a song has gone on the radio. It’s a major goal – a pinnacle point in my life and an amazing feeling,” Toma said.

“Prairie Fire” can now be heard over the airwaves of 107.1 Country in Abbotsford, and way across the other side of the world in New Zealand on Galaxy FM.

Toma co-wrote the tune with writing partner Doug Folkins over a Skype writing session – he said after about an hour and a half of work, they had put the song together.

“We always want to do something fresh,” Toma explained. “I always wanted to write a song about girls because they are always the first to engage and the first ones on the dance floor. So I told Doug I wanted to do a song about Canadian girls.”

After Folkins said that topic had been covered before, the two worked out a new edge using real life as inspiration.

“My wife goes back to Red Deer, Alberta every year for a family reunion and right there we had our title… “Prairie Fire.”

The song was recorded along with two others that the duo wrote with each other. They were performed live at Gabby’s Country Cabaret Thursday night, Aug. 15.

Though he now resides in Surrey, Toma said he grew up in Langley and has taken inspiration from his hometown, having studied classic guitar at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

He said his music career, which initially started with rock, is “all about enriching the lives of others.”

Toma will be taking part in a round-style performance at the Canadian Country Music Awards awards in Calgary on Sept. 8.

People can visit www.troytomamusic.com to learn more about his music.

Read More: Surrey musician changes his tune and goes country after 30 years

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

_________________________________

