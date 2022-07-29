Langley country band experiments with love songs

Whiskey Blind releases single with meaning to songwriter and band frontman Benjamin Aaron Ferguson

” A six-string Gibson tuned up tight

She’s a kiss on the lips that feels so right.

Wearing me down and making me sweat.

Like an ice-cold bud pressed against the neck

She’s a lover, a fighter, a keep ya up all-nighter.”

These words might make some people think of their new and old love relationships.

The song, written by singer-songwriter Benjamin Aaron Ferguson, is about that wandering feeling of separating from a partner and longing to be back in their arms.

Langley country rock band Whiskey Blind’s ‘She means the most to me,’ is also a tale of love – about breathlessly waiting to be with your lover.

An “edgy” band that usually “rocks party songs,” it is Whiskey Blind’s first time experimenting with a love song.

Describing the song as one of their favourites, Ferguson said the “infectious” single is an ode to that special feeling only distant lovers can evoke.

Inspired by a true story, Ferguson wrote this song long ago – while waiting for his girlfriend at that time.

“My girlfriend at the time was giving me a hard time for not writing a song about her, too, so I guess that kinda helped,” he chuckled.

Ferguson further shared that he was initially a bit reluctant to pitch a love song to the rest of the band, but the band members quickly gravitated to the melody.

“The boys loved it and put their talents to work and it’s one of our favourite songs, for sure,” he said.

A five-member band, Whiskey Blind, includes guitarists Brett Dick and R.J. Begg, drummer Matt Stockwell, bass player Nick Davies, and lead vocalist Ferguson.

A longtime Langley resident, 26-year-old Ferguson moved to Walnut Grove for high school in 2008. He has been here ever since.

Growing up, Ferguson lived in a family of seven kids with three older brothers always listening to either country, rock and roll, or metal.

“I had an awesome childhood. And these songs also influenced me in how our songs come about.”

His earliest memories of music are listening to Alan Jackson on the way to drop off his older siblings at school with his mom.

Ferguson described his early days in Langley as a “great time in my life.”

“I played football, trained mixed martial arts, and always had a great job to help me out.”

He always loved music but had “no idea” he could actually sing, so singing came a lot later.

“The community of Langley means the world to me,” he commented.

With a lot of condo development, Ferguson finds the City’s getting a “little bit” busier, but he still feels the community is “awesome” for raising a family and working.

In addition to bars and businesses, Ferguson finds a lot of support for local music.

He has high hopes for their latest song and wants to see the band’s music on the radio soon.

“We could reach a broader audience [through radio] and they [public] could see all the other music we have to offer,” he said.

“We’ve got real slow country music that could make you want to cry and we’ve got super, high-energy songs that make you wanna get up and dance,” Ferguson concluded.

She means the most to me is available on Spotify and YouTube. For more information, people can visit their Instagram page.

