Langley country music artist Dallas Smith to perform online concert

Smith will be joined by special guests for performance on sessionslive, January 30

Langley country music artist Dallas Smith is taking to virtual means in order to perform for his fans. Smith will be performing a concert on sessionslive, January 30 at 6 p.m.

The musician has used the platform before, but this time, he announced via social media that he would be joined by special guests including Josh Ramsay.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Smith has had to cease touring and performing in public, including the CP Holiday Train.

Smith did take home Canadian Country Music Award’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

Attendees have the option or purchasing general admission or entrance to an “after party” with a Q&A.

People can purchase tickets and find more information at www.sessionslive.com/DallasSmith/tickets.

