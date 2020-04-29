Langley country musicians come together to help Sources Food Bank with online auction

Zoom calls with Karen Lee Batten, JoJo Mason, and Chad Brownlee up for grabs among signed items

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing need in their communities for food support, BC’s Country artists – including Langley’s own Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, Karen Lee Batten, Aaron Pritchett, and JoJo Mason – have come together to raise money for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Surrey Food Bank and Langley Sources Food Bank.

The BC Country Artist Auction, held online, offers items like vinyl records and other merchandise that can be personalized with more than just a signature.

The opportunities for the artists themselves to send shout outs to loved ones or to spend some time getting to personally chat over platforms like Zoom or Skype.

— Dallas Smith is offering a personal shout out

— JoJo Mason will hang out on Facetime

— Aaron Pritchett will mention the winning bidder on Instagram

— Madeline Merlot will have a drink with the highest bidder over Zoom

— Private Zoom call with all the members of Washboard Union

— Skype with Shawn Austin

— A video “surprise” with Kristen Carter

— Whiskey or Wine on Zoom with Karen Lee Batten

— Zoom call with Chad Brownlee

— More than 25 different items

All artists have donated these items and their time to help raise funds to help feed their neighbours.

They are also covering all mailing costs out of their own pockets.

READ MORE: Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

One hundred per cent of proceeds from this auction will be split between the three food banks.

Jay Murray, program manager at Langley Sources Food Bank, said they feel really honored and extremely grateful that we will be benefiting from the BC Country Artist Auction.

“Our Country artists have always supported our Food Banks but to step up during this difficult time it just takes it to another level,” Murray said. “They are simply fantastic.”

People can visit www.32auctions.com to check out the selection of items and country musicians to bid on.

The fundraising goal is $10,000 – with the bidding deadline landing on Friday, May 8 at 4 p.m.

