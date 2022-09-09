Langley country star could become the top entertainer for fourth year in a row

He has received nominations in three categories

Christine McCracken (executive director of programs, Encompass Support Services Society); Loren Roberts (executive director of operations, Encompass Support Services Society); Blair Qualey (New Car Dealers Association of BC); Rebecca Darnell (Darnell Law Group); Dallas Smith (award-winning country musician and creator of Lifted: The Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation); and Don Smith (Langley community member). Encompass Support Services Society received $25,000 from the Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley country music star has once again been nominated for multiple Canadian Country Music Association awards (CCMA).

Award-winning musician and Langley’s very own Dallas Smith could be this year’s Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice.

In addition, his work with Stephano Barberis has also received nominations. Their video, Best of Me got Barberis nominated for the Video Director of the Year award.

The 44-year-old musician was the big winner at the 2021 CCMA award show held in Calgary, bringing home four trophies – Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Top-Selling Canadian Album, and Single of the Year. It was his third straight year winning the top entertainment title.

Dallas was also one of the emcees at the 2019 award ceremony. Like last year, this year, too, Smith will take on the stage for a live performance.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, other performers at this year’s ceremony include Gord Bamford, James Barker Band, Blanco Brown, Dax, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, Tim Hicks, High Valley, Brett Kissel ft. 98°, JoJo Mason, Tyler Joe Miller, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, MacKenzie Porter, SACHA, Tenille Townes and Bailey Zimmerman.

A multiple Juno award-winning entertainer, Smith is known in the community for his charity work through Lifted Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation – a non-profit organization advocating mental wellness.

Earlier this year, he gifted $25,000 towards the development of a youth wellness centre in his hometown.

Tickets for the 2022 CCMA Awards are available online starting at $50 plus taxes, with a portion of each sale going directly to the CCMA Foundation to support its year-round music initiatives. The award ceremony will take place at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.

