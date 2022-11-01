Langley couple at forefront of Michael Buble dance contest

Breanne and Jordan Allarie are amongst the final 100 competing in a dance competition hosted by Michael Buble. Their video is currently ranked #1, but they need more votes to hold the top spot. Voting ends Friday, Nov. 4. (Special to Langley Advance TImes)

A Langley couple is close to achieving its dream, but some community support is needed before their “manifestation” becomes a reality.

Walnut Grove’s Breanne and Jordan Allarie are amongst the final 100 competing in a “Higher Dance” competition hosted by Michael Buble.

The only entry from Langley, the couple’s video is in fact currently holding the top rank. But, they need more votes to maintain that position until the winner is announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

Breanne and Jordan have their eyes on the grand prize, which is a trip to Los Angeles to see the Dancing with the Stars finale, a dance lesson with Derek Hough, a trip to Disneyland, and a call with Michael Buble.

Breanne described the grand prize as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Many moons ago, Breanne said, they used to be professional dancers. Now, they’re what they describe as an old(ish) married couple with two kids.

“The fact that we both come from the dance world, watching Dancing With The Stars and Derek Hough always brings us such joy. We are also fans of Michael Buble and his incredible music. So all of this coming together in this chance to meet and chat with them is too good to pass up,” Breanne shared.

Asking Langley residents for their votes, she said: “Hello Langley! We need your vote! Go check out the dance we created for this competition, and if you enjoy it, we would love your vote! I would love to tell Derek Hough and Michael Buble that Langley says hi.”

She further shared that the community online has been supportive, helping them get to rank #1.

Breanne, who is already a popular social media influencer with more than 84,000 followers on Instagram, said internet has played a big role in helping her reach out to people and ask for votes.

In May this year, her fundraiser video on Instagram – in which she vowed to shave her head to raise $25,000 for Balding for Dollars – was viewed more than 200,000 times.

“The power of social media is very powerful,” she said. “And, I know how strong the power of community can be,” she continued.

The support, so far, makes Breanne feel that winning is possible.

“I can really see us possibly winning. It’s wild to imagine,” commented Breanne, a mother of two.

A lifelong Langley resident, Breanne’s journey in the world of entertainment began as a teenager. She was Miss Teen Langley in 2005.

Prior to that she was a competitive gymnast, but switched to dancing at the age of 16.

“I fell in love with [dancing], and it has now become such a big part of my life.”

She even met her husband at a dance camp.

Jordan now teaches dance all around Lower Mainland.

“We are a dancing family, and we love Disney,” said Breanne.

The couple is excited for the results, and have even discussed about recreating their dance video in LA with Derek Hough.

“That will happen, if we win,” she noted.

To vote for the couple, people can the competition website, https://challenges.gigg.com/channel/michaelbuble/6318cf3da7e52b514b89ddbb?giggReferringItemId=googleo7qlcgEUFjaXZ02gUGKTZUuVuev2#/.

