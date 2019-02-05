Linda Wack has been rehearsing for her role as “Old Mrs. Lathrop.” Submitted photo

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Standing in the spotlight is a first for a Langley couple who are playing a husband-wife duo in the upcoming production of a musical called Understood Betsy which opens on Valentine’s Day at Coquitlam’s Evergreen Theatre.

Langley’s Linda Wack explained she tried out for the role of “Old Mrs. Lathrop” after her daughter auditioned for a different role in the production.

Wack’s daughter suggested her mom try out, as the production was looking for actors similar in age to the characters.

“I said ‘well okay, I’ll go out on a limb and audition,’ and I got the part. It’s a very small role, but for me it’s huge,” said Wack.

And then Wack’s real-life husband Kevin got the role of Mrs. Lathrop’s on-stage husband.

“It’s been wonderful. I think I would of felt guilty spending so much time on this play had it just been myself, but I’m enjoying it a lot. He [Kevin] said he’ll never do it again,” she laughed.

Understood Betsy is a musical that was written and composed by Coquitlam resident Caroline M. Forsyth, who was inspired to write the musical despite living with multiple sclerosis.

The musical is inspired by a novel of the same title by Dorothy Canfield Fisher, and tells the story of Elizabeth Ann, an overprotected, young city girl, who is sent to live with her country cousins.

Wack has known Forsyth for many years, as both of their children attended Xtreme Theatre in Maple Ridge.

“It’s become a family thing,” added Wack.

Despite playing a small role, performing on stage is a “dream come true” that Wack never imagined would happen.

“I’m really proud how it’s come together. It’s going to be fulfilling for us all.”

The 53-year-old moved to Langley 15 years ago, and explained her three adult children were always involved in musical theatre and the arts growing up, so she kept busy behind-the-scenes sewing costumes, and helping them prepare for shows.

Wack explained her daughter also landed a role in the show, but had to drop-out for school priorities, leaving just Wack and her husband on stage.

“It’s a total reversal,” laughed Wack.

“We do a bit of dancing and singing. I’m a little nervous. I’ve repeated my lines so many times, but it’s very exciting as well. The process is just as exciting as the theatre week will be and I’ve made lots of friends. It’s a good experience for me.”

Wack said the first live-musical she saw was Phantom of the Opera when she was 22.

“I hadn’t had any experience [with theatre] and I just wept after that production. I was so moved by it, and I had fallen in love with musical theatre,” she added.

Originally from Edmonton, Atla., Wack has lived in Langley for the past 15 years, where she has worked as a stay-at-home mother to raise her three children.

In the future, Wack said she’s unsure if she will further pursue community theatre, although the production has encouraged her to take singing lessons that she plans to continue with.

“I’m considering this my one-and-only time on the stage, but I’d like to continue with my vocal lessons to be a stronger singer. But there’s always opportunities to audition around the Lower Mainland, so you never know.”

Wack added she’s also interested in working behind-the-scenes sewing costumes for future productions.

Understood Betsy opens on Thursday, Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 at the Evergreen Cultural Centre at 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 also features a 2 p.m. matinee.

Part of the proceeds from the matinee will be donated to the MS Society of Canada.

Tickets are available online at https://evergreenculturalcentre.ca/schedule/ or by calling 604-927-6550.

 

The cast of “Understood Betsy” has more than 30 performers. Courtesy Alea Cook.

Previous story
Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Just Posted

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Jacq Ainsworth is directing Theatre in the Country’s Noises Off, which opens Thursday, Feb. 14.

Three charged after high-speed pursuit of thieves turns tragic in Langley

A young boy is still recovering from serious injuries sustained in late 2017.

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

B.C. transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Most Read