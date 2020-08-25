Keely Knight of Langley is one of the dancers performing at the PNE this year. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley dancer returns to PNE for unique 2020 format

Keely Knight dancing for people parading through the fair in their cars

A summertime tradition – the PNE – has been a place for Langley dancers to get in front of big audiences.

The change in format due to the global pandemic hasn’t stopped the need for dance talent.

Keely Knight of Langley is taking part in the Summer Celebration Reverse Parade at the 110th PNE Fair.

The PNE is the only drive-thru fair happening in 2020. The public drives through a set course at Hastings Park.

Developed as an entirely drive thru experience to meet COVID safety protocols, the event includes the Reverse Parade, a President’s Choice Superdogs show, drive-thru agricultural displays featuring favourite barnyard animals, an opportunity to purchase Prize Home tickets, as well as a wide array of iconic Fair food favourites. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://pne.ca/fair2020/

The cost is $25 per carload (prepaid). Admission includes 1 souvenir PNE face mask, and 2 free admissions to opening day of the 2021 PNE Fair. People must reserve their date and time to take in the drive-thru PNE and they can download the fair menu in advance on the website.

• READ MORE: Langley teen performs at the PNE

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Fort Langley Farmers Market season is in full swing

Just Posted

Langley City seeks a share of “safe-restart” fund

Council calls for emergency operating funding from provincial and federal governments

VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster rides to another victory at Thunderbird Show Park

Finished first, third and seventh in Sunday event

LETTER: Say no to trucks on 216th in Walnut Grove

A reader writes about the imminent opening of the Langley highway interchange

Fire-damaged Villa Fontana demolished in Langley City

The site’s owners plan to rebuild with a new, larger structure

Smaller cohorts expected for many Langley schools

Learning groups won’t be maxed out, district says

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

‘Warning’ for Canucks fans as Surrey’s COVID squad issues violation tickets elsewhere

CCET squad says it conducted 429 checks on Saturday and Sunday at various businesses in Surrey

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read