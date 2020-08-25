Langley dancer returns to PNE for unique 2020 format

Keely Knight dancing for people parading through the fair in their cars

Keely Knight of Langley is one of the dancers performing at the PNE this year. (PNE/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A summertime tradition – the PNE – has been a place for Langley dancers to get in front of big audiences.

The change in format due to the global pandemic hasn’t stopped the need for dance talent.

Keely Knight of Langley is taking part in the Summer Celebration Reverse Parade at the 110th PNE Fair.

The PNE is the only drive-thru fair happening in 2020. The public drives through a set course at Hastings Park.

Developed as an entirely drive thru experience to meet COVID safety protocols, the event includes the Reverse Parade, a President’s Choice Superdogs show, drive-thru agricultural displays featuring favourite barnyard animals, an opportunity to purchase Prize Home tickets, as well as a wide array of iconic Fair food favourites. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://pne.ca/fair2020/

The cost is $25 per carload (prepaid). Admission includes 1 souvenir PNE face mask, and 2 free admissions to opening day of the 2021 PNE Fair. People must reserve their date and time to take in the drive-thru PNE and they can download the fair menu in advance on the website.

Coronavirus