Langley Elks Lodge bringing dance night to the community

Featuring the dynamic band, Two Of A Kind the event will support local children and families

Jo-Ann Oakley, making events memorable as the Events Coordinator and Historian at Langley Elks Lodge #259. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Elks Lodge #259 is hosting a community dance event on Saturday, March 25, with the local band Two of a Kind taking the stage.

The event, organized by Jo-Ann and Larry Oakley, is a fundraiser to support children and families in the local area.

“We hope everyone has a fun-filled evening dancing to the dynamic musical duo Two of a Kind,” said Jo-Ann Oakley, the events coordinator and historian of the Lodge.

Two of a Kind, comprised of Wally Kozakow, Michelle Reid and Kevan Van Keith, have been playing music together for eight years and specialize in Country/Rock.

“We are thrilled to be playing at the Langley Elks event,” said Reid, a member of the band.

“Music is life and communities thrive on events like this more than ever,” she added.

With a capacity of 100-125 people, the Masonic Hall will offer an open bar, snacks and raffle prizes, including a 50/50 draw.

“People can expect a night filled with all of their favourite songs, dancing and a whole lot of smiles,” said Michelle.

The three-hour long event will start at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, located at 20701 Fraser Highway.

Tickets are available for $15.00 and can be purchased by contacting Barb Gee at 604-889-1160 or by emailing Langleyelks259@gmail.com.

“Come out and support a great cause while enjoying a night of music and dancing with Two of a Kind,” Oakley concluded.

