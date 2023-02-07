Langley Elks Lodge bringing dance night to the community

Langley Elks Lodge #259 is hosting a community dance event on Saturday, March 25, with the local band Two of a Kind taking the stage.
The event, organized by Jo-Ann and Larry Oakley, is a fundraiser to support children and families in the local area.
“We hope everyone has a fun-filled evening dancing to the dynamic musical duo Two of a Kind,” said Jo-Ann Oakley, the events coordinator and historian of the Lodge.
Two of a Kind, comprised of Wally Kozakow, Michelle Reid and Kevan Van Keith, have been playing music together for eight years and specialize in Country/Rock.
“We are thrilled to be playing at the Langley Elks event,” said Reid, a member of the band.
“Music is life and communities thrive on events like this more than ever,” she added.
With a capacity of 100-125 people, the Masonic Hall will offer an open bar, snacks and raffle prizes, including a 50/50 draw.
“People can expect a night filled with all of their favourite songs, dancing and a whole lot of smiles,” said Michelle.
The three-hour long event will start at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, located at 20701 Fraser Highway.
Tickets are available for $15.00 and can be purchased by contacting Barb Gee at 604-889-1160 or by emailing Langleyelks259@gmail.com.
“Come out and support a great cause while enjoying a night of music and dancing with Two of a Kind,” Oakley concluded.
