VIDEO: Langley entices dancers to fresh air venue

Ballroom, Latin, and tango dance are on the agenda for this Friday’s summer swing.

Lower Mainland tango dancers came to Langley for Dancing in the Park last Friday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

There are not many outdoor venues in the Lower Mainland where dancers can come out and perform the tango, foxtrot, or waltz.

But for close to seven years now, Walnut Grove’s Dancing for Dessert has been offering such free summer events at Douglas Park in Langley City.

They kicked off the Dancing in the Park summer season last Friday with a milonga.

This Friday (July 13) , they’re hosting a ballroom and Latin dance event at the bandshell, followed by another on Aug. 3, then ending the season with final tango event on Aug. 24.

The Argentine tango events are new, said Patricia Lusic, who joined Dancing for Dessert last year – with her husband Bobbi – as tango instructors.

About 24 to 30 dancers, all coming from throughout the Lower Mainland, to attend the summer event, she added.

Lusic noted that many are drawn specifically to the outdoor venue.

“You don’t have to be a ballroom or Latin dancer to enjoy this,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome to come out, even just come out and enjoy the music.”

All Dancing in the Park events run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Spirit Square stage in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., in Langley City. Info: 604-881-1234.