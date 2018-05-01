Langley exhibit spotlights fusion and a few of the finer things in life

Artists Susan Falk and Marilyn Dyer have collaborated on a new show.

The joint exhibit explores the synthesis of change and beauty at the Fort Gallery, said Susan Falk, a long-time South Langley artist.

The show, called Fusion, will feature the work of Falk, a gallery member, as well as guest artist Marilyn Dyer.

Susan J. Falk’s new paintings reference some of “the finer things in life” – flower gardens and fine china.

She recently called on friends and family to send her their most coveted daily heirlooms as inspiration, which resulted in her teacup series.

Painted in Falk’s favourite rich pigments, each teacup and saucer is dramatically staged for the viewer to enjoy in a small 8” x 10” format.

Of course, Falk aid, her show of works would not be complete without her usual large-scale format, and she has invited folks to enjoy her garden as she would, “another ‘finer thing in life,’ over the top and colourful in its full glory of blue lace delphiniums and wild foxglove,” she said.

Falk is joined by Dyer, whose work focuses on her “passion for the earth’s desire to be an integrated whole,” she said.

As change reveals itself, Dyer looks for and reveals the beauty of the new forms, the integration of the organic, and the geometric, the fusion of the old and new coalitions.”

The ir exhibit, which opened Wednesday, runs until May 27.

The duo will also holding an opening reception this Sunday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the gallery.

The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley. Info: at 604-888-7411 or at www.fortgallery.ca.