Artist Marilyn Dyer has joined forces with Susan Falk to host an exhibition at the Fort Gallery this month. It opens today, and runs until May 27. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley exhibit spotlights fusion and a few of the finer things in life

Artists Susan Falk and Marilyn Dyer have collaborated on a new show.

A pair of women are combining efforts in a new exhibition that opens this week.

The joint exhibit explores the synthesis of change and beauty at the Fort Gallery, said Susan Falk, a long-time South Langley artist.

The show, called Fusion, will feature the work of Falk, a gallery member, as well as guest artist Marilyn Dyer.

Susan J. Falk’s new paintings reference some of “the finer things in life” – flower gardens and fine china.

She recently called on friends and family to send her their most coveted daily heirlooms as inspiration, which resulted in her teacup series.

Painted in Falk’s favourite rich pigments, each teacup and saucer is dramatically staged for the viewer to enjoy in a small 8” x 10” format.

Of course, Falk aid, her show of works would not be complete without her usual large-scale format, and she has invited folks to enjoy her garden as she would, “another ‘finer thing in life,’ over the top and colourful in its full glory of blue lace delphiniums and wild foxglove,” she said.

Falk is joined by Dyer, whose work focuses on her “passion for the earth’s desire to be an integrated whole,” she said.

As change reveals itself, Dyer looks for and reveals the beauty of the new forms, the integration of the organic, and the geometric, the fusion of the old and new coalitions.”

The ir exhibit, which opened Wednesday, runs until May 27.

The duo will also holding an opening reception this Sunday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the gallery.

The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley. Info: at 604-888-7411 or at www.fortgallery.ca.

Previous story
Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands
Next story
Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Just Posted

Langley exhibit spotlights fusion and a few of the finer things in life

Artists Susan Falk and Marilyn Dyer have collaborated on a new show.

Stage 1 watering restrictions kick in today in Metro Vancouver

As of May 1, Metro Vancouver residents can only water lawns two days a week instead of three

Major crash on Hwy. 1 westbound

Vehicles have been cleared, but congestion is severe

Langley kids concert a highlight of music school open house

Langley Community Music School is hosting one of its traditional spring events this Saturday, May 5.

Don’t honk. It’s just some geese crossing the road

A neighbour escorted two geese and their goslings across a busy Langley thoroughfare.

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton, Neko Case some of the 51 performers set to hit the stage

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

UPDATED: Pair found dead in Richmond moved from Surrey only a month ago

The two bodies have been identified as Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37.

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

Protesters block city hall over Vancouver affordable housing project

Our Homes Can’t Wait Coalition urges city to ensure new housing project will be welfare, pension rate

Most Read