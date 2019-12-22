Langley farm celebrates the holidays with goats, trees, and a roaring outdoor fire

Aldor Acres said this was their busiest year ever for tree sales

On a Sunday filled with sunshine so close to Christmas, families took advantage of the weather and flocked to Aldor Acres to get a dose of vitamin D and some holiday cheer.

The agri-tourism farm in Glen Valley was open to the public, offering a warm outdoor fire, a holiday themed market with decor and hot chocolate for sale, and of course, pens filled with goats, pigs, and chickens to play with.

Leanna Anderson, owner and operator, said this was by far the busiest season for their u-cut trees that they’ve ever had.

“We’re one of of the last remaining tree farms between Vancouver and Chilliwack right now,” Anderson said.

Good timing for a family from North Vancouver that rolled up Sunday morning for one – they’ve made in their annual tradition to make the trek out of Aldor for a tree for the past 10 or 15 years.

They said the date often differs, but the only reason they cut it so close to Christmas was because they waited until everyone was home from school.

READ MORE: B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Anderson added that after the recession in 2008, many tree farms in the area closed while it’s been hard to get the younger generation interested in the business.

With more stability these days, however, people came in droves, searching for the perfect tree.

“We’re in our third generation,” she said, “and we’re going to keep it going.”

Anderson said the fresh air and outdoor atmosphere creates a unique family experience, especially for the holidays.

Aldor Acres was completely decked out with red ribbons, lights, and wreaths, and Santas – cheerful music playing in the background.

The farm’s last day of the season is Dec. 23 before closing until spring. They are located at 8249 252nd St.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________