Langley Fine Arts School show Fantastic

The Langley Fine Arts School production of the Fantastic Mr. Fox brought together a large cast and crew. (LFAS)

Mr. Fox is about to bring chaos to Langley Fine Arts School but it will be confined to the stage of the Chief Sepass Theatre in the school’s spring production.

Mr. Fox is the father and husband, and the lead character of the Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on the book by Roald Dahl.

The stage play sees Mr. Fox raiding the farm of his human neighbours, despite promising his wife he wouldn’t. The neighbours force Mr. Fox and his family and friends deep underground. He’s forced to use his natural instincts to help them survive.

“What an adventure it has been to create this beautiful show alongside these young artists,” said teacher Lindsay Mitchell.

The show kicks off with special previews Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17. The remainder of the shows are at 7 p.m. from Tuesday, April 18 to Saturday, April 22. There’s also a 1 p.m. matinee Saturday.

Go to the showtix website for tickets, which cost $8 for the two preview events, and $15 for adults or $12 for seniors, students, and children.

“We chose this show because we wanted to create something for young audiences this year,” the teacher explained. “It is an ensemble piece with opportunities for a large cast. We loved how playful it was and how it provided the actors opportunities to explore animated and physical characters. It is a family story that speaks with both humour and heart.”

The students and staff have been beavering away in preparation for the show.

“We started in a process of ‘play’, incorporating the animals into this extremely animated human world where the villains are grotesquely cartoonish, and the heroes discover what it truly means to be wild,” Mitchell explained. “And ‘play’ we sure did – the making of this show has been filled with fun and silliness as we have brought it to life.”

The cast numbers 40. There’s also 20 student set designers, 13 student costumers, four live musicians and a tech crew. The students range from Grade 8 through 12.

The show features a special comet as well as merging the input of the set designers. Some 11 students created the costumes replete with lifelike four-foot long rat tails, and 60 various fowls all hand-crafted.

“Through all the world building and relationships created on stage, it is so heartwarming and rewarding to see this community extend beyond the story,” Mitchell said. “In a word, this process has been fantastic.”

