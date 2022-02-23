Langley gallery to showcase art work of Fraser Valley students

Photography, sculptures, installations, video, and painting art forms will be featured at Fort Gallery in the After Apple-Picking art exhibition. Started on Feb. 4, the show will run until March 12. (Fort Gallery/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Art pieces representing a range of mediums, styles, and subject matter are on display at the Fort Gallery.

The local gallery brings a broad view of art – features photographers, painters, sketchers, and sculptures at the After Apple-Picking Group Exhibition.

The exhibition’s title references a Robert Frost poem, After Apple-picking. Frost’s poem revolves around a labourer harvesting apples before the winter, Margaret Campbell, the gallery coordinator, explained.

By featuring the work of eight post-secondary fine art students from three Fraser valley schools, the event organizers want to acknowledge and create awareness about the labour and commitment involved in making a piece. Campbell added that the exhibition presents a “different narrative” to being an artist.

“We really wanted to engage student artists and see what they are up to. These three large post secondary institutions in the Fraser Valley is home to great talents,” said Alysha Creighton, chair of exhibitions.

Creighton said they received many submissions, and the art gallery’s exhibitions committee selected the best eight. More than 16 artworks in the form of photography, video, painting, sculpture, and installation will be showcased at this year’s event.

She invited everyone in the community and assured them that there would be a “lot of variety” in the artwork. She further added that the event would boost up-and-coming artists in the Fraser Valley.

“Much of the work has been made during the pandemic,” Creighton said. “There is definitely an element of isolation in some of the work.”

The exhibition will run until March 12.

Selected artists include:

Calvin Bergen

Amy Bowler

Krystal Charlston

HyeonJeong Choi

Emily Goodbrand

Susan E. Johnston

Luke Pardy and Cobi Timmermans

“I just hope people come and support young artists,” said Creighton.

More information is available at fortgallery.ca. The Fort Gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd. and is open to the public Tuesdays to Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

