Langley gets a double dose of Canuck singer-songwriters

It’s back-to-back Canadian performances at Bez Arts Hub Nov. 8 and 9. Singer-songwriters Christina Martin and Danny Michel are taking over the stage at the Langley entertainment venue, both with lyrics and history steeped in a strong Canuck background.

On her ninth studio album, Martin said she moved to Austin, Texas before returning home to the East Coast, the place where her career took shape.

“Nova Scotia is a big supporter of the arts,” she told the Langley Advance Times, “I just started talking to music awards and getting myself out there to find a record producer.”

With a style described as a union between Americana and Rock, Martin is traversing her home country before heading on tour over to Europe and the United Kingdom.

“I’m grateful, not everyone gets to see these parts and get to see how big this country really is,” Martin explained. “But at the same time it can feel close and small. You meet up with family and make friends along the way.”

Michel hails from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario – and cites a worldly musical upbringing experiencing the cultures of Sudan and Belize as an influence on his work.

Performing more than 70 times as the musical guest of Stuart McLean’s Vinyl Cafe and recently performing at Dr. Jane Goodall’s 85th birthday party, Michel’s style has been compared to Paul Simon while receiving praise from the late David Bowie for his cover of “Young Americans.”

Martin performs at Bez Arts Hub, Friday, Nov. 8, and Michel on Saturday, Nov. 9, both from 8 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available for both concerts at www.bezartshub.com.

“B.C. we haven’t seen as much of,” Martin admitted, planning to stay in Langley for the duration of her performances in the Lower Mainland with her husband. “I’m always open to recommendations of places to eat and hike while I’m there.”

Next up for Bez Arts Hub is SongStage with Ivan Boudreau, Saturday, Nov. 16. Maya Rae, Brian O’Brien, Michael Jantzen are the musicians expected to perform in the Nashville “in the round” format.

