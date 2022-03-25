Langley group invites people to a month long music show

Tom Hammel will host the first day of the ‘Myles of Smiles’ music series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Fort Langley society focused on promoting art, theatre, music and film initiatives is back with its music series.

Creative Compass Society’s ‘Myles of Smiles’ music series is coming monthly to the Fort Langley Community Hall beginning Friday, March 25.

On the first day, the historic Fort Langley Community Hall will come alive with live music with host Tom Hammel, and singer/songwriters in the round featuring Jessica Mai, Ranj Singh, Sue Breton & Brock Philips. Pre sale of tickets available online for $15 at creative-compass.com. Tickets are available at the door for $20. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Music show is planned to start at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Fort Langley’s creative society launches a film contest

The host of the event is Creative Compass Society team, a non-profit organization whose mission is to connect emerging talent with community partners fostering shared learning opportunities.

The new monthly music event begins this month following Creative Compass’s successful inaugural Fort Langley Film Festival which featured a full day of short films, documentaries and film conversation with industry professionals.

‘Myles of Smiles’ music series is coming monthly to the Fort Langley Community Hall beginning Friday, March 25. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The mentorship component of the film weekend, the Fort Flicks kicked off the festival with a 48-hour film challenge with 10 teams consisting of 43 young filmmakers racing to the finish line with a completed 5-minute film.

The winning film, Moving On took home the top prize of $500, trophy and certificates and prizes for Most Outstanding Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

READ MORE: Langley music school invites public to music concert

Prizes were donated by All in One Productions Inc., Everything Film Equipment and Long & McQuade Music.

The Myles of Smiles monthly music series is hosted in partnership with the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, the 98-year-old society that takes care of the historic Fort Langley Community Hall.

Vaccine Passports will be required for Friday, March 25 event.

The community hall is located at 9167 Glover Rd, Langley.

.