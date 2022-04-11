Sousa’s Saxes performs live in McBurney on Saturday afternoon, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley hits a right note for Easter

Sax performance Saturday in McBurney Plaza meant to uplift people’s spirits

The sax is back.

Actually, a few saxes will be back in downtown Langley City on the Easter long weekend.

For one day only – actually for two hours only – Sousa’s Saxes will return to McBurney Plaza to perform, said Teri James, executive director for the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“They’re back by popular demand! You knew them as Santa’s Saxes over the holiday season, bringing beautiful saxophone Christmas carols to downtown Langley,” James said, noting they performed three times during the holiday season and were well received.

READ MORE: First outdoor concert McBurney Plaza in Langley City under new drinking rules declared ‘huge success’

Now, they’re slated to perform in the plaza again, this time from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

“Bring your friends and family and come on down for this free, family event,” James said. “Sousa’s Saxes will be performing their uplifting and unique brand of saxophone music for the enjoyment of everyone.”

RELATED: Yuletide tunes eminate from downtown Langley

There have not been many outdoor concerts held downtown since COVID struck, she confirmed.

“Right now, we just feel like everyone needs a ‘hello, it’s spring’, and we’re hoping this provides it,” she added, acknowledging this is the only outdoor live entertainment downtown that is currently on the books until summer.

That’s when the McBurney Plaza summer music series kicks off, showcasing a variety of Saturday afternoon concerts during both July and August.

RELATED: Langley festivals kickin’ into high gear

