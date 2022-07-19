Langley kids put theatre skills into practice

Bard in the Valley will present three family-friendly performances of The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet in Langley’s Douglas Park (Langley Advance files)

Just a few weeks after kicking off its summer camp, Bard In Valley (BIV) is set to present the works of William Shakespeare on stage starting Thursday.

Featuring young actors from the Fraser Valley region, BIV (a Langley’s volunteer-run registered charity) will present three family-friendly performances of The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet, directed by Lauren Trotzuk, on the Spirit Stage in Langley City’s Douglas Park.

The play by Peter Bloedel is a Dr. Seuss-esque re-imagining Shakespeare’s classic tale of star-crossed lovers.

Each show is 45 minutes long and will run at 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, July 21 to 23.

According to Madison McArthur, BIV president, the “intensive” camp, which started on July 11, will help the young Fraser Valley actors as they make the transition from school productions to community theatre.

“Students experience the full theatrical experience from auditions to rehearsals,” he said of the camp.

McArthur also thanked TELUS Future Friendly Foundation and Envision Financial for their support.

“Bard in the Valley believes in Shakespeare for all, and we’re grateful to those who supported our summer camps and helped us develop more community programming,” said McArthur.

Bard in the Valley also offered scholarships to students interested in attending the camps but had financial restrictions.

The organization stages the works of William Shakespeare at outdoor venues throughout the Fraser Valley each summer.

While The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet is being presented by the youth, part of BIV’s summer camp, their main performance of the season will take place at the Spirit Square stage in Douglas Park from July 28 to 31.

For this year, team BIV will present Measure For Measure, which centers around the fate of Claudio, who is arrested by Lord Angelo, the temporary leader of Vienna.

The community theatre show featuring local residents is a popular annual event in Langley.

For tickets, people can visit https://bardinthevalley.com/tickets.

