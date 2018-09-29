Langley library spotlights local artists

Sunday, the City library plays host to downtown Langley City painter Mike Hunniford for a few hours.

Mike Hunniford paints pretty much daily in or around McBurney Plaza in downtown Langley City. Last week, he was spotted painted an old guitar. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

A series of spotlights on local artists are being hosted at the Langley City library, including the latest tomorrow afternoon.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, painter Mike Hunniford will be in the library offering demonstrations and talking about his creative process.

The Event, called Spotlight on Artists, runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the library, 20399 Douglas Cres. It’s part of the library’s Culture Days celebrations.

Hunniford is a Langley City artist who is almost daily camped out in McBurney Plaza painting.

A similar spotlight was offere dFriday, for a few hours, when local musicians Mike McLeod and Janj Singh performed.

PAST COVERAGE: Recovering addict shares art and story to motivate others