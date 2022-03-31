Langley live performance venue to host jazz concert

A bassist, Jodi Proznick will perform on April 1 at Bez Arts Hub alongside vocalist Laila Biali and drummer Nicholas Bracewell. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Bez Arts Hub wants to jazz up the local residents on April 1, and no, it is not an April fool’s joke.

The local facility for live performances will host a jazz music show featuring globally known artists Laila Biali and Jodi Proznick, along with drummer Nicholas Bracewell.

South Surrey-based bassist Proznick and other performers will hit the stage to offer the audience a crossover of jazz and pop music.

Vocalist Biali will give the fusion performance with her voice and will also be playing the piano.

Proznick, a former Kwantlen Polytechnic University teacher, said the Langley community is “near and dear” to her heart and that the local audience has always responded well.

Though it will be Proznick’s first time performing at Bez, Biali has performed twice there in the past.

“I reckon it will feel akin to a homecoming. Brilliant artists themselves, the hosts are like family to the performers they host, and we can’t wait to return to their intimate and dynamic space,” said the award-winning singer, Biali.

Proznick and Biali’s high school bands were rivals, and though they didn’t cross paths until after graduation from college, both were well aware of one another.

“Jodi is one of the most exciting and generous musicians, and mentors you’ll find within the Canadian jazz scene. Her presence on stage is as buoyant as her presence off, her energy truly palpable. She suggested Nick Bracewell as drummer for our show April 1, and I have no doubt the three of us will have a blast sharing music with listeners in Langley,” Biali added.

Proznick grew up in a musical environment and first took piano lessons when she was three years old. When her dad’s band was looking for a bass player, she realized that not many girls were playing the instrument at that time.

“Like a good daughter, I hopped in,” Proznick said.

Always fascinated by the arts, Proznick soon got into dance in elementary school. Later, the local star went on to study music at Quebec’s McGill University.

“Music chose me. I did not chose music,” said the 2019 Western Canadian Music Award Jazz Artist of the Year.

COVID-19 was “terrible” for the whole entertainment industry, and Proznic said her time during COVID was no different. Her team could not perform for live audiences, and many planned festivals had to be cancelled.

“It has been a long and challenging couple of years. I thing we have learnt how to be adaptable and open to different ideas.”

Indeed, the team at Bez Arts has adapted well, as the April 1 show will be offered in-person as well as online.

Tickets to the live performance will cost $47 each.

Those who want to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes can purchase tickets to the livestream show for $20.

All tickets are available online at www.bezartshub.com.

Russ Rosen, artistic director and concert curator at Bez, is excited to be able to host two world-renowned artists and watch them perform together at his local venue.

“It is going to be a high-energy show, and I am pretty excited,” he said.

He added that he has never seen the trio perform together.

The two-hour event starts at 8 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub, #102 20230 64th Ave.

