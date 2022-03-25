Langley Lodge spotlighted at Saturday evening fundraiser

Rod and The Mods – a Rod Stewart tribute group to perform at the March 26 Charitable Nights

Fairhaven Group is hosting the charitable nights event in partnership with 10 local charities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley charities and community service groups will be at the forefront at tomorrow’s fundraiser event, which involves live music and a full-course dinner.

Langley Charitable Nights – a newly formed local initiative involving 10 local charities and Fairhaven Group – is hosting a series of events to raise funds for community service projects.

The Saturday, March 26 evening of dining and entertainment includes a music performance by Rod and The Mods – a Rod Stewart tribute group. Organizers have planned for 10 events, four of which have already taken place, shining the spotlight one of the charities at each event.

Langley Lodge will be the featured charity for the Saturday night show, which will take place in the main hall at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

The food service will be offered by The Lodge Steakhouse and The Horse and Ryder Pub. Both locations are owned and managed by the Fairhaven Group.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to all the participating charities, and all the charities will receive an equal amount of money at the end of the 10 events.

As the representative of the featured charity, Patrick Matiowski, lodge director of fundraising, will share his thoughts and spread awareness about his organization’s work for local seniors. In addition to Matiowski’s presentation, printed materials will highlight Langley Lodge’s priorities for this year.

After the dinner and live performance, the dance floor will be opened up for the guests.

“It will be a good time… there will be great food and entertaining shows. It is also a great way for people to get out of their houses after COVID,” said Matiowski.

Langley Lodge needs money to replace the aging mattresses, conduct therapy programs, and organize events for seniors at the lodge. Matiowski thanked people who attended the last four shows for their generosity.

“They recognized the need to raise money for the local charities,” he said.

While the exact amount raised so far is yet to be calculated, Matiowski has high hopes from the events.

“If we [Langley Lodge] end up with $4,000… ah! that would be wonderful. We would be super pleased,” he said.

Matiowski’s estimates come from the fact that more than 100 tickets were sold at each of the previous events. Encouraging the community to attend the event in great numbers and donate generously, he reminded everyone to have a soft spot and a caring heart for the elderly and seniors in residential care.

“Tomorrow night is a night to show support. Come join us,” he commented.

Kim Sadler, of Fairhaven Group, urged people to contribute and enjoy an evening out. Matiowski lauded Fairhaven for taking a chance on this unique fundraising model.

Tickets for the dinner and show event range between $67.90 and $101.31, depending on the number of people in a group and type of dinner. To purchase tickets, people can visit the Eventbrite page.

Vaccine passports and ID will be required for admittance. COVID-19 safety measures valid on March 26 will be followed. For more information, people can call 604-532-4207.

Charitable Nights benefit:

Langley Hospice Society

Langley Volunteer Bureau

Langley Meals on Wheels

Soroptimists of the Langleys

Langley School District Foundation

Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society

Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association

Ishtar Women’s Resource Society

Langley Lodge

Langley Animal Protection Society

