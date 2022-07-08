This image released by Marvel Studios shows Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Langley movie theatre to show Thor in ‘immersive’ ScreenX format

The wrap-around screen format is at only a dozen theatres in Canada

Langley is one of a dozen locations across the country where Cineplex will be rolling out the new Thor film in a display format dubbed ScreenX.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered July 7, including at Langley Cineplex, the 19-screen theatre in Walnut Grove.

The new system allows for a “270-degree panoramic movie-watching experience,” according to a Cineplex announcement.

During certain sequences of the Marvel superhero movie, the image will expand onto the left and ride walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences “as though they were inside the movie.”

We are thrilled to offer movie-lovers in Langley yet another truly immersive theatrical experience, just in time for one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer,” said Kevin Watts, Cineplex’s executive vice president of exhibition and LBE. “ScreenX is one of the latest state-of-the-art technologies we’ve introduced to provide a memorable escape for movie lovers that can’t be replicated at home.”

Over the last 20 years, movie theatres have tried a number of new formats to bring in customers, including a resurgence of 3D films and systems like D-Box, which move and shake viewers seats during the film.

