Langley playwright debuts fantastical production she developed in high school

Lauren Trotzuk brings Once Upon a Fairytale to the Bernie Legge Theatre in New Westminster

Since starting her own company, Capricorn Theatre Productions (CTP), Langley actress and playwright Lauren Trotzuk has brought multiple original works to the stage.

Confessions of a Grocery Clerk and According To Aurelie entertained audiences on local stages this past year; now Trotzuk is unveiling her new medieval musical, Once Upon a Fairytale.

“It is based on traditional fairy tale tropes of the princess, the hero, the fairy godmother, the villain, in a fantasy medieval land, full of adventure and magic,” Trotzuk explained. “I wrote an early draft of the show years ago for my old high school, D.W. Poppy, and now I am re-vamping and remounting.”

Once Upon a Fairytale tells the story of four young heroes who set out on a quest to discover what they longed for most; love, belonging, self-worth and adventure.

Though Trotzuk and her comapny are based in Langley, the production will make it’s debut on a New Westminster stage, the Bernie Legge Theatre.

“The general lack of theatre in Langley always inspires me to create new opportunities. I went into this project knowing I would be able to cast in a different city because I have such a strong core of performers that I have worked with in the past, many of which have joined the cast and crew,” Trotzuk explained. “There is a large percentage of bodies representing Langley in Fairytale.”

The show is launching at the same time most stages host holiday-themed entertainment, but Trotzuk said the family-friendly musical comedy is not a Christmas story – though is does share a few characteristics similar to Panto, a British stage tradition that many theatre companies tend to tackle this time of year.

Despite a short rehearsal period of only two months, Trotzuk said she is proud of her cast and added that there is certainly a lot in store for her and CTP heading into the new year.

“CTP grows a little bit more every year and that is the goal. I love having something to be able to use as an avenue to presenting my original work,” Trotzuk added. “We hope to be remounting Aurelie in 2020 and will be bringing a brand new original musical to the Siloam Festival.”

Once Upon a Fairytale runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 15 at The Bernie Legge Theatre in Queens park, New Westminster.

Performances are 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available through www.vagabondplayers.ca.

