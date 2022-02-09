Langley-raised song producer publishes sci-fi novel

He launched songs themed around his latest work

Bryan “B.A.” Bellec, the author of Pulse – Book One, was raised in Langley but moved to Winnipeg due to rising cost of housing in Lower Mainland. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

An online film class opened doors to the world of writing for a Langley-raised musician.

Bryan “B.A.” Bellec, a music producer, didn’t let his ‘stay-at-home’ time go to waste. Instead, he decided to pen a science-fiction story and launch a song themed around the book.

Pulse – Book One, a multi-point-of-view novel – commonly known as multi-POV amongst writers, – is set in the year 2040 and centred around a corporation, creature, and a music festival.

The story takes readers through an adventurous journey where a mysterious beast is unleashed at the world’s biggest music festival.

A multi-POV novel tells a story from the perspective of multiple characters, Bellec explained.

The 35-year-old’s second novel deals with the themes of capitalism, consumerism, business, politics, pandemics, climate change, activism, and technology.

“Think of Fyre Festival, Black Mirror, and X-Files combined,” he said.

A self-published work, Pulse is different from Bellec’s debut book – Someone’s Story, which followed a teenager’s journey into adulthood. He even won a literary award for the first.

After getting a grant from the Canada Council for Arts for his music, Bellec said he got the momentum he needed.

Bellec began writing Pulse after attending online film school. He said that the writing side of the program was more fun and an expression of self-care for him.

“I used what I learned in film school to make stories out of my ideas.”

Amidst the pandemic, he found his escape.

“The world was falling apart, so I took inspiration from that and put it on the pages as a form of putting my lens on the events unfolding around me,” he added.

Growing up, he was not a big fan of books.

He found his peace in films. Years later, Bellec discovered his niche in indie literature, which he believes has a smaller fan following, resulting in fewer spoilers.

Bellec now resides in Winnipeg, but he studied at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and moved due to the high cost of living in the Lower Mainland.

Talking about his favourite genres, Bellec said that he does not have a preference.

“I am just looking for a good story with a fast pace and some unique twists or ideas. Some of my older favourites are The Lord of the Rings, It, and Harry Potter.”

Outside of his creative space, Bellec works in the business process and system optimization field.

Bellec’s books are available on Amazon, but he hopes to sell his stories to filmmakers in future.

“I think it should be part of a screenplay,” he said.

More information on Bellec’s books and YouTube channel can be found at babellec.com.

