Langley resident back with annual car show, started in honour of his friend

Hundreds of cars and thousands of people expected at H.D. Stafford Middle School Sunday

Cars of every vintage were on view at the last Stay Gold Car Show. (Langley Advance Times files)

“Wear a hat and sunscreen, as it’s going to a be a beautiful day.”

That is the advice from Paul Frost, founder of the Stay Gold Custom Car Show, who is back this weekend with the annual show for the fourth time.

This year, the popular car show will once again take place at H.D. Stafford Middle School this coming Sunday.

The event, an “important part of the year” for Frost, was created in memory of a friend he lost a few years back.

His buddy Ken had been struggling with a number of health issues, and it was his efforts to get counselling – and the financial barriers that limited access for him (and so many others) – that motivated the creation of Stay Gold.

Frost set up a fund at Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) under his friend’s name, and every year since, a portion of the proceeds from admissions and food sales help the society run mental health programs.

After setting aside some money for the next year’s event, Frost said, the funds raised each year are split 50-50 between LCSS and the H.D. Stafford.

In 2019 alone, Frost and his team donated $15,000 to LCSS, and since its inception the car show has raised about $40,000 for the local society.

“It is a great cause to support. Good people helping and volunteering… it would be a fun day for everyone,” Frost said.

In addition to having about 100 cars, the event will feature a silent auction, clothing sales, a kids section, music, and food trucks. In the evening, the group head to Farm Country Brewing and sell food and drink specials.

A passionate car lover, Frost too, will be on wheels for the event. He will be driving around in his Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Shaker.

“It is one of the only 24 model the factory released in 2016,” he shared with a grin.

The Brookswood-based realtor has his eye on his dream car – a 1963 Impala SS convertible. Currently prioritizing his family, Frost said the vehicle will have to wait – for now.

He first discovered his interest in cars in his late teens. But COVID allowed him to spend a lot more time customizing his vehicle and now he wants to enjoy the driving experience.

Started in 2017, the car show is returning after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Frost said he missed the gathering and added it will be “nice to see people having a good time.”

He is expecting about 1,000 spectators to show up this year.

The event is scheduled to take place this weekend, on Sunday, June 26, at H.D. Stafford Middle School, located at 20441 Grade Cres.

Participants are expected to enter at 7:30 a.m. while the public can start showing up at 9 a.m.

For tickets and car registrations, people can visit staygoldcustomcarshow. General admission costs $5 and for vehicle registration it is $20.

“Come out support and help us raise money for community service programs,” Frost concluded.

