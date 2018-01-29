Langley schools partner for classical concert

Violinist Nancy DiNovo will be part of The Faculty + Friends Recital: Pieces Through Time, happening at Langley Community Music School on Feb. 4. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Two Langley schools are joining forces to host a concert early next month.

TWU’s school of the arts, media + culture (SAMC), in partnership with Langley Community Music School (LCMS), presents the Faculty + Friends Recital: Pieces Through Time at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the music school.

The concert will feature violinist Nancy DiNovo and pianist Monica Pfau, as well as Richard Mingus on the horn.

Pieces Through Time, an afternoon of chamber music, features works by award-winning Canadian composer Glenn Sutherland as well as Beethoven, Bloch and Brahms.

Sutherland was named by the Canadian Music Centre as an emerging Canadian composer of the year for 2016. His solo composition for horn, which he dedicated to Mingus, is a three-piece suite that showcases the different styles, moods, and registers of the horn.

According to the composer, each piece is a different expression of gratitude for the ever-unfolding wonder of life.

The concert also features a sonata for horn and piano by Beethoven and Bloch’s Baal Shem Suite (Three Pictures of Chassidic Life), which depicts contrition, improvisation, and rejoicing.

The celebrated Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 for Piano, Violin and Horn by Brahms completes this life-embracing program.

An artist talk will follow the performance.

More about the artists

A former member of the St. Louis, Toronto, and Boston Symphony Orchestras and founding concert master of the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, DiNovo has performed in the world’s major concert halls under celebrated conductors such as Leonard Bernstein and Sir Colin Davis.

Mingus has been the associate principal horn with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) since 1983, including three years as Principal Horn. Raised near New York City, Richard performed with orchestras in Calgary and Venezuela before joining the VSO. He considers playing principal horn in Die Meistersinger by Wagner and first horn in Tristan und Isolde, both with the Seattle Opera, as career highlights.

Pfau has achieved recognition as a concert pianist and teacher through her work in Canada, Europe and the USA. Raised in Victoria, Monica studied under Winifred Scott Wood and later Dr. Robin Wood at the University of Victoria. After winning first place in the UBC concerto competition, she made her orchestral debut under Kazuyoshi Akiyama. Monica is often featured on CBC’s Westcoast Performance program and also teaches at the VSO School.

Sutherland, a Vancouver-based composer’s vocal, chamber, and orchestral works have been performed by soloists and ensembles in Canada and Europe. Along with a win at the 2016 Canadian Music Centre’s emerging composer competition, the composer was commissioned by Winnipeg’s award-winning Esprit de Choeur to write three pieces for their June 2016 concert as well as for the 2015 Tapestry International Festival for Women’s Voices.

Faculty + Friends’ Recital takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. in the Rose Gellert Hall at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St.

Tickets are $20 (general admission); $15 (seniors); and $10 (students)—available at the door and through Eventbrite. People can also contact music@twu.ca for information.