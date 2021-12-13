Langley school’s string quartet share music for the season

The Rose Gellert Hall will come alive with holiday favourites on Friday

The Rose Gellert String Quartet will be performing seasonal favourites, and the concert will last approximately one hour. Because of limited capacity, tickets will not be available at the door. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School’s (LCMS) resident ensemble is back at it again, they’re endeavouring to spread Christmas cheer through music.

The Rose Gellert String Quartet look forward each year to celebrating the holidays, and they’re gearing up to do just that with an uplifting evening of seasonal favourites on Friday, Dec. 17.

“We are excited to be able to safely bring everyone together during this magical time of the year,” says violinist Will Chen. “We hope our friends, family and community will join us to enjoy some festive music!”

Their concert, “Music for the Season,” will be performed to a small audience in the Rose Gellert Hall starting at 7 p.m.

The resident quartet is made up of professional musicians who share the joy of live music throughout the community.

Chen, for instance, has performed all across Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom – both as a soloist and as a chamber musician. He holds a bachelors of music from the University of Victoria, a master’s degree from Hochschule für Musik Mainz, Germany, and teaches violin at LCMS.

Llowyn Ball is also a violinist. He completed his master’s degree in violin performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music after studying at the UBC School of Music. He also teaches violin at LCMS and regularly performs with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, and Vancouver New Music.

Peter Ing is a freelance violist and violinist who works with various orchestras such as Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, and Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. He is a member of the Suzuki Association of America and is a registered Suzuki viola/violin instructor at LCMS.

And rounding out the quartet is cellist Ben Goheen. He holds a master’s degree in cello performance from UBC and performs with a wide variety of small chamber ensembles and as a solo performer. He is the conductor of the intermediate Surrey Symphony Orchestra and performs in several symphonies including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, BC Chamber Orchestra, and Canada West Chamber Orchestra.

LCMS’ principal Carolyn Granholm is “happy” to be offering this delightful treat during the often-hectic season.

“We invite everyone to slow down, sit back, and truly enjoy the beautiful music of the season with us,” she said, noting that concert tickets, gift certificates, and music lessons can make excellent gifts for some. It’s also a way to support the registered, non-profit charity, the principal added.

In addition to Friday’s holiday show, there are a series of upcoming concerts on tap, including the Canadian Piano Quartet, 2 pianos, 8 hands, with the Duo Turgeon and the Bergmann Duo (Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.); the Vancouver Cello Quartet (Jan. 30, 3 p.m.); followed by Carl Petersson, solo piano (April 3, 3 p.m.); Ian Parker & Friends, chamber music (Apr. 30, 7:30 p.m.); and “Tour de Force” with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble (May 15, 3 p.m.).

Because of limited seating, tickets for “Music of the Season” must be purchased in advance, Granholm said, and in accordance with provincial health orders, proof of vaccination and face masks will be required.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students, and available from the LCMS box office at 604-534-2848.

The Rose Gellert concert hall is located at 4899 207th St., Langley, with more information about the school and its events available online at LangleyMusic.com.

Cash donations in support of the Canadian Red Cross’ BC Flood Appeal will be accepted at the door.

